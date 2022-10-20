Candidate Questionnaire: Gale Murray Adams, NC Court of Appeals, Seat 10

Name as it appears on the ballot: Gale Murray Adams

Age: 62

Party affiliation: Democrat

Campaign website: JudgeGaleAdams.com

Occupation & employer: Superior Court Judge/NC Administrative Office of the Courts

1) Please tell us what in your record as a public official or private citizen demonstrates your ability to be effective, fair, and impartial on the bench? Please be specific. What do you believe qualifies you to serve as a Court of Appeals or Supreme Court judge?

I have developed a reputation for being fair, but firm in my approach to legal matters that appear before me and in the way that I preside over my court sessions.

I believe my diverse legal experience as a U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General (JAG), Assistant District Attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender, and currently as a Superior Court judge broaden and balance my perspective equipping me to consider matters from various viewpoints before making just and fair decisions. Thus, this background and comprehensive perspective qualify me to serve as a Court of Appeals judge.

2) How do you define yourself politically? How does that impact your judicial approach?

I am a Democrat, but my party affiliation does not affect my resolve to follow the law and be fair and impartial.

3) What do you believe are the three most important qualities a judge must have to be an effective jurist? Which judges, past or present, do you most admire? Why?

The three most important qualities a judge must have to be an effective jurist is the ability to listen to the parties, analyze the facts and the law, and write clearly, that is, in a manner the lower courts and the public can understand.

I admire and respect any judge who understands the requirement to follow the law and protect the rights of all citizens, without fear or favor.

4) In a sentence, how would you define your judicial philosophy?

I believe in following the law, being fair and impartial, and treating people with dignity and respect.

5) Do you favor or oppose public financing of judicial elections? What changes to North Carolina’s system of judicial elections do you believe are necessary, if any?

I do favor public financing to help decrease the perception that judges are beholden to donors while working to increase the perception by the public of the objectivity and independence of judges.

Holding nonpartisan elections is one of the changes I believe is necessary to North Carolina’s system of judicial elections.

6) In many cases, voters know very little about the judges they are electing. Tell us something about yourself that our readers may be surprised to learn.

I believe in giving back so my husband and I served many years as licensed foster parents. I love to learn and am a licensed real estate broker.

7) What sets you apart from the other candidate in this race?

I will focus on my qualifications to be an appellate judge which includes my diverse legal experience handling civil, criminal, and administrative matters.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.