Candidate Questionnaire: Julee Tate Flood, NC Court of Appeals, Seat 8

Name as it appears on the ballot: Julee Tate Flood

Age: 61

Party affiliation: Republican

Campaign website: www.juleeflood.com

Occupation & employer: Attorney, NC Court of Appeals; State of North Carolina Judicial Branch

1) Please tell us what in your record as a public official or private citizen demonstrates your ability to be effective, fair, and impartial on the bench? Please be specific. What do you believe qualifies you to serve as a Court of Appeals or Supreme Court judge?

To a judicial seat on the Court of Appeals, I would bring a wealth of legal experience, especially that of serving nine appellate jurists researching, analyzing, and drafting hundreds of judicial opinions; teaching in law schools, a paralegal program, and a graduate education program; and serving as founder, in-house counsel, and managing partner for a private sector business. Each experience has required currency in diverse substantive areas of law, proficiency in communication and client skills, and a willingness to mentor others.

My work for appellate courts during the past 20 years has been unquestionably apolitical; I have served four Democratic jurists and five Republicans. I have been invited to serve based on my institutional knowledge and diverse substantive foundation in the law. Thus, I would bring to the Court of Appeals extensive, proven, unparalleled, appellate court experience that demonstrates effective, fair, and impartial judicial analytical and decision-making expertise.

My passion for teaching and a demeanor well-suited to mentoring further demonstrates my commitment to being effective, fair, and impartial. My ability to help students learn how to learn fosters excellent relationships. As an attorney at the Court of Appeals, I integrate my teaching interests through mentoring law students in internships. For each, I assess their skill level and foster growth in research, analysis, and writing. An intern recently commented on their summer experience, saying that it “ha[d] been more fruitful, fulfilling, and educational than [they] ever could have imagined.” That is my goal for each student.

As a business owner and entrepreneur, I address legal issues in business, contract, administrative, healthcare, and employment law—among others. In an advisory role, I focus on laws and policies guiding the hiring, training, supervision, and well-being of nearly 60 team members in 2 multiple states, approximately 95 percent of whom are women. Within the team, we foster advancement, training, and family-friendly work policies. My business legal experience and skills would add unique and valuable qualifications to the Court.

Exemplifying the intellectual rigor required of a judge are my academic credentials. I obtained Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from the University of Florida, a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Maine (Honors Graduate), a Juris Doctorate degree from the University New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law (Top 5%), and a Doctor of Philosophy degree from the University of Tennessee (4.0 GPA). Guided by a graduate committee comprised of legal and higher education scholars, my Ph.D. research and dissertation focused on higher education law and policy. In addition to my dissertation addressing tenure decisions in the courts, I have published articles in law reviews and education journals, and a book on risk management in higher education faculty hiring. Education law knowledge and rigorous academic writing are unique qualifications that are directly applicable to the work product of the Court.

The above discussion highlights my record as a public servant in multiple appellate courts, as a professor serving both public and private institutions, and as a private-sector attorney. Collectively, my experiences demonstrate, with specificity, valuable qualifications I would bring to a judicial seat on the Court of Appeals: direct experience doing the work of the Court of Appeals and other appellate courts—especially that of analytical research for and writing of judicial opinions; an extensive legal and professional background; and proficiency in diverse areas of law. Through each experience in the public and private sectors, I have demonstrated a nonpartisan perspective of the law and a commitment to fairness and impartiality to all: colleagues, team members, and mentees, alike.

2) How do you define yourself politically? How does that impact your judicial approach?

I am a conservative and a Republican. I approach judicial analysis and writing through the lens of textualism: I believe the law says what it means and means what it says—and does not mean what it does not say. I interpret constitutions and statutes by the ordinary meaning of each text. I strive to interpret each document based on its plain language, working to discern the original meaning of the text, based on how the words used would have been used and understood by a reasonable person at the time. When analyzing cases, I am rigorous in discerning fine, technical distinctions. I adhere to stare decisis—the doctrine of honoring precedent. I respect Madisonian principles of the separation of powers and believe the role of a judge is to decide cases based on the facts and the law. I oppose judicial activism. My conservative, textualist judicial approach fosters predictability, consistency, and stability in the law.

I believe that each case, for the people involved, is the most important case. To each person, I offer the dignity and respect they deserve. My approach fully aligns with the North Carolina 3 Judicial Branch Mission to “protect and preserve the rights and liberties of all the people as guaranteed by the Constitutions and laws of the United States and North Carolina[.]”

3) A. What do you believe are the three most important qualities a judge must have to be an effective jurist?

The three most important qualities a judge must have to be an effective jurist in the appellate court are being:

1. Principled – Having foundational beliefs of honesty, integrity, compassion, kindness, and fairness undergirding actions and interactions with all involved in the judicial process;

2. Experienced – Demonstrating direct, relevant experience through applied substantive and institutional knowledge of the Court of Appeals and the judicial system; and

3. Fair – Being unquestionably apolitical, viewing each case and each person whose case is before the Court without any knowledge of or inquiry as to any political perspectives or preferences that may be attached to a case or person involved; judging impartially and analytically through the application of the law to the facts at bar; and treating each person with dignity and respect.

B. Which judges, past or present, do you most admire? Why?

North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby

I believe it is crucial for a chief justice to understand the respective strengths, unique attributes, and needs of those teams of individuals who contribute to fulfilling the judicial branch mission. To that end, Chief Justice Newby—the elected leader of North Carolina’s court system—is nearing completion of a 100-county courthouse tour across North Carolina. On each visit, he reportedly meets courthouse staff, learns about the court environment, and thanks team members for working to keep our courts open and providing equal justice for North Carolinians in a timely manner. Upon completion of the tour, Chief Justice Newby will be the first chief justice to visit all of North Carolina’s courthouses. I admire his commitment to and reasoning behind this courthouse tour.

United States Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

I admire Justice Thomas for his: (1) rising above a challenging background; (2) originalist/textualist judicial philosophy; (3) deep analysis; (4) prolific writing, with more opinions than any other justice most years; (5) boldness and courage in the face of political attacks; (6) kindness to everyone at the Court; (7) listening more than talking; and most importantly (8) upholding the United States Constitution.

4) In a sentence, how would you define your judicial philosophy?

My judicial philosophy is that of textualism: I believe the law says what it means and means what it says—and does not mean what it does not say.

5) A. Do you favor or oppose public financing of judicial elections?

Whether to have public financing of judicial elections is a decision resting within the purview of North Carolina’s General Assembly. Grounded in my desire to advance and serve a fair and just legal system and my desire not to have to recuse myself on any issue that could arise before the Court, I decline to address any policy-related question, such as that pertaining to public financing of judicial elections. This honors the constitutional principle of the separation of powers and the Code of Judicial Conduct.

B. What changes to North Carolina’s system of judicial elections do you believe are necessary, if any?

Any potential change to North Carolina’s system of judicial elections is an issue resting within the purview of North Carolina’s General Assembly. Grounded in my desire to advance and serve a fair and just legal system and my desire not to have to recuse myself on any issue that could arise before the Court, I decline to address any policy-related question, such as judicial election system changes that may or may not be necessary. This honors the constitutional principle of the separation of powers and the Code of Judicial Conduct.

6) In many cases, voters know very little about the judges they are electing. Tell us something about yourself that our readers may be surprised to learn.

In public service, I bring a heart for youth and a love for horses to my work with Corral, “a faithmotivated nonprofit that equips adolescent girls in high-risk situations through a long-term, holistic program of equine therapy and education.” My committee work in support of Corral’s board allows me to use my legal and human resources professional knowledge to help support the organizational foundation. Corral helps to end the cycle of intergenerational trauma and increase the emotional resilience of each girl, and I am honored to use my skills and passions in support of this organization.

7) What sets you apart from the other candidate in this race?

Discussed thoroughly and with specificity in Question 1 are my qualifications and credentials demonstrating my ability to be effective, fair, and impartial on the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Those same qualifications and credentials are unique and valuable, and set me apart from any other candidate in this race. To emphasize key points previously discussed, I bring to the Court of Appeals:

• Extensive, proven, unparalleled experience in appellate courts demonstrating effective, fair, and impartial appellate judicial analytical and decision-making expertise. 5

• Institutional knowledge specifically in the North Carolina Court of Appeals with experience serving as an attorney for four judges—two Democrats and two Republicans—analyzing and writing on pressing legal issues; managing chambers; and hiring, mentoring, and supervising the work of co-attorneys and stellar law student interns.

• Demonstrated apolitical judicial experience serving nine appellate jurists during my career—four Democrats and five Republicans—researching, analyzing, and drafting hundreds of appellate judicial opinions in state and federal appellate courts.

• Experience teaching law at multiple institutions.

• Experience as in-house counsel for a private-sector business, overseeing the legal and human resource aspects of the business and employment well-being of approximately 60 employees.

It would be my highest honor to serve North Carolinians on the Court of Appeals. If elected, I will uphold the federal and state constitutions, apply the law fairly and without favor, and treat each person with dignity and respect. As I do each day working as an attorney for the Court of Appeals, I will continue to uphold the Judicial Branch Mission to “protect and preserve the rights and liberties of all the people as guaranteed by the constitution and laws of the United States and North Carolina[].” I would sincerely appreciate each person’s consideration and vote.

