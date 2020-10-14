Candidate Questionnaire: Lora Christine Cubbage, Court of Appeals

Lora Christine Cubbage

Name as it appears on the ballot: Lora Christine Cubbage

Party affiliation: Democratic

Campaign website: https://www.cubbageforjudge.com/

Occupation & employer: currently Superior Court Judge in District 18A (Guilford County)

1) Please tell us what in your record as a public official or private citizen demonstrates your ability to be effective, fair, and impartial on the bench? Please be specific. What do you believe qualifies you to serve as a district court judge?

As an attorney I have practiced as a plaintiff's and defense attorney. I have practiced civil and criminal law. As a judge I have served in every court room on the District and Superior levels. I have been a juvenile judge handling the matter from delinquency to the most constitutional matters of terminating parental rights. I have presided over jury trials of the most minor misdemeanor to the most egregious murder. I have handle the most complex civil matters as well as determined whether an action of the legislative branch was constitutional. As a private citizen I have been a litigant in the family law courts. I have had to choose between paying bills, paying for my education and feeding my daughter. So I always remember that my most important priority as a judge is to understand that behind every case is a human life. That accountability can also be met with compassion. That our judiciary is one of the most sacred institutions we have where people come to get resolution to life's most difficult problems and as judges we must ensure equal rights given by our Constitution, equally apply the law to all people and rule independently setting aside any implicit biases we may have and make decisions pursuant to the rule of law. It is the only way to continue to rebuild and maintain the public trust in a branch of government that holds its fundamental premises in that same trust.

2) How do you define yourself politically? How does that impact your judicial approach?

Politically I define myself as being an Independent, fair and impartial judge. I give thorough, honest legal analysis to every case that comes before me and I rule pursuant to the law, upholding the NC and US Constitution and pursuant to the demands of justice.

3) What do you believe are the three most important qualities a judge must have to be an effective jurist? Which judges, past or present, do you most admire? Why?

Independent, Uphold our Constitutions, and rule according to the law

I admire Justice John Roberts and Justice Ginsberg - because exhibited the characteristics of a judge who did what justice demanded pursuant to the law. They both have been fair and independent justices and stayed committed to ensuring the rights to all people and equal application of the law.

4) In a sentence, how would you define your judicial philosophy?

To equally apply the law, uphold the Constitution and do what the law says and what justice demands.

5) Do you favor or oppose public financing of judicial elections? What changes to North Carolina’s system of judicial elections do you believe are necessary, if any?

As a judge running a statewide campaign I would invite public financing. The lack of public financing forces judges to act like politicians and we are not politicians. Asking for money from folks can sometimes promote thoughts that a judge will rule a certain way on certain issues and that is not what judges are elected to do. However, it is the legislative branch that decides matters such as public financing and it is constitutional for them to do so.

6) In many cases, voters know very little about the judges they are electing. Tell us something about yourself that our readers may be surprised to learn.

I went to NC A&T State University at the age of 29 and as a single mother and then on to UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law.

