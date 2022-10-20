Candidate Questionnaire: Renee Price, NC House 50

Name as it appears on the ballot: Renee Price

Age: n/a

Party affiliation: Democrat

Campaign website: www.reneeprice4nc.com

Occupation & employer: County Commissioner, Orange County

Years lived in North Carolina: 32

1. What in your background qualifies you to represent the people of your North Carolina district effectively? What would you cite as your three biggest career accomplishments?

My education background and career roles focused on city and regional planning, community organizing, affordable housing, environmental conservation, sustainable forestry, public policy and leadership development. I am in my tenth year on the Orange County Board of Commissioners, and in my second year as Chair, and I have listened and learned much more about my community. In addition, I have been involved deeply in the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners and the National Association of Counties where we deliberate an array of issues concerning rural and small town America, and gain further insight into intergovernmental relations.

I am unable to rank my career accomplishments, though I will name three…in no priority order:

Reclaiming, rejuvenating and empowering a lower-income inner city neighborhood Developing and managing a sustainable forestry project for marginalized landowners Receiving the Outstanding Cunty Commissioner Award in 2020 from the NCACC.

2. What do you believe to be the three most pressing issues facing the next General Assembly? What steps do you believe the state should take to address them?

Among the three most pressing issues are:

the right to vote and the right to representation: The state should assure that all eligible voters have unhindered access to the ballot—i.e., no photo ID, fairly drawn districts. reproductive rights for women: The state should maintain legislation that provides access to abortions. healthcare for all: The state should accept Medicaid expansion to support rural hospitals and clinics and the 500,000+ people without health insurance.

3. To what extent do you support municipalities exerting local control over issues such as regulating greenhouse gas emissions, criminal justice reforms and police oversight, and passing development-regulating ordinances?

Municipalities, as well as counties, are closest to the people and the issues, and therefore should be allowed to advance policies and programs for the betterment of their local communities.

4. Do you support raising North Carolina’s minimum wage, and if so by how much? If not, what other initiatives would you take to support low-income families in North Carolina?

Yes, I support raising the state’s minimum wage, to at least $15/hour. The living wage in Orange County is now $15.85, and the minimum wage should reflect the average cost of living.

5. With rent, property taxes, and home sale prices all rising, what, if anything, should the state legislature do to address this growing affordability crisis?

The state legislature should address the affordability crisis by amending the machinery act and taking creative measures to subsidize or support affordable housing and affordable living.

6. Do you believe that the state government has an obligation to prevent the impacts of climate change? If so, please state three specific policies you support to address climate change.

Yes, the state government has an obligation to prevent or mitigate the impacts of climate change, noting that climate change has no political boundaries and affects communities broadly. I would support: expansion of solar energy; development of wind energy; and such efforts as weatherization programs for lower income communities.

7. Would you support an independent process for drawing new legislative and congressional districts?

Absolutely, I would support an independent process. We must assure the right to representation.

8. Does the General Assembly have a constitutional obligation to comply with the state Supreme Court order in the Leandro case to fully fund public schools and give every child in North Carolina a sound basic education?

In my opinion, absolutely…the NCGA has an obligation to assure the constitutional right of every child in the state to receive a sound basic education.

9. When it comes to teacher pay, North Carolina is one of the lowest-paying states in the nation. Schools across the state are facing shortages of educators, support staff, and other key personnel. Do you support raising teacher pay to at least the national average? What else can the General Assembly do to improve working conditions for teachers and make the teaching profession more attractive to potential future educators?

Yes, I support raising teacher pay to at least he national average. I also support the use of state funds for school capital needs so that teachers, staff and students have safe, 21st century teaching/learning environments.

10. The U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling this spring that overturned Roe v. Wade. The legal cutoff for abortion in North Carolina is now 20 weeks. Do you believe the 20-week cutoff is too restrictive, not restrictive enough, or just right? As a state lawmaker, would you support legislation that further limits or prohibits abortion in North Carolina, or punishes/criminalizes abortion providers or patients?

11. Should North Carolina expand Medicaid? Where do you stand on increasing the number of slots for the Innovations Waiver for special needs individuals?

Absolutely. North Carolina will benefit greatly with Medicaid expansion, as the funding will provide essential health and human services to hundreds of thousands individuals and families. As for the innovation waiver, the waiting list of individuals with special needs is growing and we need to increase the number of slots to assure people get the care they need.

12. Do you support reforming North Carolina’s marijuana laws? Do you support full legalization? Please explain your position.

Yes, I support the full legalization of marijuana. I see no need to criminalize the use of marijuana; in fact, I never saw the need. In addition, in most cases, the laws have been used to incarcerate Black and Brown people, and to strip them of their human and civil rights.

13. Do you support strengthening gun safety regulations such as expanding background checks, banning bump stocks, and raising the age to buy or otherwise regulating the sales of assault-style weapons? Please explain.

Far too many women, men and children have been killed by individuals who should have had no access whatsoever to firearms. I support expanding background checks and restricting the sale/purchase of assault-style weapons.

14. Are there any issues this questionnaire has not addressed that you would like to address?

As a Representative in the NCGA, I also will work to help family farmers thrive, to move the needle on eliminating rural and urban poverty, and to provide affordable broadband universally.

