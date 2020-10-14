Candidate Questionnaire: Shinica Thomas, Wake County Commissioner

Name as it appears on the ballot: Shinica Thomas

Age: 46

Party affiliation: Democrat

Campaign website: vote4shinica.com

Occupation & employer: Director of Advocacy and Educational Partnership, Girl Scouts North Carolina Coastal Pines

1) In your view, what are the three most pressing issues facing Wake County? If elected, what will you do to address these issues?

1. Education is a critical component to ending generational poverty and ensuring upward mobility. All students deserve access to a quality education and a safe learning environment. I look forward to working with the school board to ensure resources for our students and educators. I also look forward to further strengthening the Board’s relationship with Wake Tech and by extension, I am eager to get to work to support small businesses, create opportunities for entrepreneurs to thrive, and workforce development. Education and workforce development are inextricably tied together.

2. Wake County Human Services is the county’s largest department, and it very often interfaces without our most vulnerable residents at their most difficult times. With us facing the worst public health crisis of our lifetimes, ensuring that we are there for residents in need is a top priority for me. As evictions and foreclosures rise, the county needs to step up and ensure that those who made Wake County what it is get to stay here to enjoy all that it has to offer. We need to make sure our people are housed and that we combat food insecurity. Moreover, as an Army brat, I am particularly concerned about the state of our veterans and want to make sure we put them on a path to success. Our veterans have served our country, and I look forward to serving them.

3. The Economy - Wake County should take the lead in supporting small businesses. We have a small business loan program called Wake Forward that I strongly support and getting our businesses back up and running as soon as possible and as safely as possible. A continued partnership with Wake Tech to train and re-train workers who may not be able to return to their previous jobs to make sure they have the skills needed to earn a living. Also working with the Raleigh Chamber, Municipal Chambers and business leaders to build back a strong and thriving economy.

2) Do you approve of the way the Board of Commissioners is running? Why or why not? Are there specific votes the board has taken to which you take exception? Please explain.

Yes I do approve. Recognizing and acknowledging that there are racial inequities within our communities is the first step in addressing it. I support Wake County’s declaration of racism as a public health crisis and the action steps that coincide with that declaration. I’ll note that I was so proud to see Wake County became the first county in NC to recognize Juneteenth as a paid county holiday. Wake County has also used CARES ACT funding to support the school system and also to help the community with utility bills and housing shortfalls.

3) Wake County is by most accounts prospering. What do you think the county has done effectively? What policies would you like to see put in place to that it continues to grow going forward?

Wake county has prioritized human services well. We need more affordable housing – across all municipalities. Housing affordability is important to multiple generations, including our young people and our seniors. We also need more support with workforce development. I support Wake County’s Upward Mobility Bonus initiative for employers who locate or expand within the county and model good policies such as paying a living wage, offering health insurance, prohibiting discrimination, and leave benefits that support families. In terms of new steps, Wake County should be creative and more intentional about ensuring prosperity and economic opportunities in every corner of every municipality in the county. No one and no community should be left behind. We need more programs like Wake Works that collaborate with business leaders and Wake Tech to train and re-train our workers and get people real work experiences at competitive wages.

4) With that growth comes challenges related to sprawl, transportation, and affordable housing, among other things. In your opinion, what have the county’s successes been in managing this growth in recent years? What about its failures? What would you do differently?

Wake County is a wonderful place to work, live, and play which is why so many people choose to move here everyday. The Passage of transit bond, the creation of the housing department and Annual $15 million allocation are all successes that I would note. There is certainly room for improvement. Upward mobility is a challenge in certain communities and we have to be more intentional about ensuring that the wealth and opportunities here is spread amongst all of our communities. We have to take a no one left behind approach to economic prosperity. Some of the immediate changes I would make is to evaluate the health outcomes and disparities exposed by COVID-19 and create action steps around ensuring that our most vulnerable communities have the access to the care they need, PPE, and enhance the county’s education plan around steps everyone can take to stop the spread of COVID-19. We also need to ensure more affordable housing and home ownership opportunities across all income levels. No one in our community should be hungry or un-housed.

5) In 2018, voters approved more than $1 billion in bonds for school construction, parks and greenways, and Wake Tech. This came on the heels of a 2016 sales-tax referendum to fund the county’s transit plan. And the county has raised property taxes every year since 2014. Do you worry that residents are going to feel overtaxed?

We must find balance and make sure we don’t tax residents out of the homes but maintain our quality of life.

6) As a result of the recent revaluation, property values in the eastern part of the county have increased significantly, putting pressure on some low-income households in gentrifying neighborhoods who may be unable to keep up with their rising taxes. What can the county do to ensure that long-time residents can remain in their neighborhoods?

I would like to see initiatives particularly for seniors to ensure the county helps them stay in their homes. It is important that people are able to continue to live where they have been and where their families have grown up. I believe in a living wage which helps with affordability.

7) In 2018, commissioners voted to add a penny to the property tax—about $15 million a year—for affordable housing. Do you believe this is adequate? What strategic investments would you like to see?

Wake County is experiencing an affordable housing crisis like many other places. We need more homes across all affordability ranges to address supply and demand. I see homeownership as a means of facilitating generational wealth and will work to create those opportunities for those who would like to be a part of the American dream to own their own home. I applaud the Commissioners for this step. While I do not believe that it will be adequate, but it is a good start.

8) County officials often say that schools are their number-one priority, and schools account for the lion’s share of the budget. Do you believe the county is properly balancing school funding with its other responsibilities? Should the county be spending more on its school system?

My number one goal as a Commissioner right now concerning education would be the safety and well-being of our school employees and students. COVID-19 is the greatest public health crisis of our lifetimes and we need to do everything within our power to ensure a thoughtful and data based approach to re-opening schools and to ensure safe learning environments for everyone.

I have always believed there is a need for more nurses, social workers, and school counselors in our schools. Students have been further traumatized by the current political climate, economic changes, and public health crisis and therefore the need for medical and emotional care has increased substantially even beyond previous needs.

Additionally, another goal is to ensure increases to ensure that our educators and students have the resources they need to thrive. The General Assembly has failed at its duty to provide enough resources to ensure a sound basic education for every child, and I believe Wake County should fill the gap for our children whenever as possible.

