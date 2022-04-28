Durham County 2022 Primary Questionnaires

There are several primary races of interest on the ballot in Durham County, which includes Durham's school board, where conservative candidates are quietly making a unified run at multiple seats.

Below is a list of May's competitive primaries, with links to candidate questionnaires when provided. We've also published our endorsements as a guide on election day.

Durham District Attorney

Satana Deberry (D)

Jonathan Wilson (D)

Daniel Meier (D)

Durham Sheriff

Clarence Birkhead (D)

Paul Martin (D)

Durham Clerk of Court

Archie Smith (D)

LiBria Stephens (D)

Aminah Thompson (D)

Durham Board of Education, District 1

Emily Chávez

Jasper Fleming

Curtis Hrischuk

Durham Board of Education, District 2

Donald Hughes

Bettina Umstead

Christopher Burns

Durham Board of Education, District 3

Matt Sears

Gayathri Rajaraman

Durham Board of Education, District 4

Myca Jeter

Natalie Beyer

Valarie Jarvis

Durham Board of Education, District B

Frederick Ravin

Millicent Rogers

Joetta MacMiller

