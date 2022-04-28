Durham County 2022 Primary Questionnaires

There are several primary races of interest on the ballot in Durham County, which includes Durham's school board, where conservative candidates are quietly making a unified run at multiple seats.
Below is a list of May's competitive primaries, with links to candidate questionnaires when provided. We've also published our endorsements as a guide on election day.
Durham District Attorney
Daniel Meier (D)
Durham Sheriff
Paul Martin (D)
Durham Clerk of Court
Durham Board of Education, District 1
Durham Board of Education, District 2
Christopher Burns
Durham Board of Education, District 3
Gayathri Rajaraman
Durham Board of Education, District 4
Valarie Jarvis
Durham Board of Education, District B
Joetta MacMiller
