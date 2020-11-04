North Carolina Won't Finish Counting Ballots Until November 13

× Expand Screengrab from video conference, courtesy of the NC Department of Public Safety

The State Board of Elections is asking folks for patience as the official vote count drags on through next week.

Trump leads by only 76,000 votes in the state over Joe Biden, who appears projected to come out ahead nationally as votes continue to be counted. Trump and Biden were just a hundred votes apart in some counties, like Pasquotank County, where Biden lead by 27 votes.

The state won't announce official results until at least November 13, according to board chair Karen Brinson Bell. The state is awaiting mail-in and provisional ballot counts from the county boards, most of which are meeting on November 12 or 13 to hand-count any extra ballots that come through the mail or have to be double-checked for eligibility.

"The actual counting of ballots has ended, but the election is not over," Bell said at a Wednesday press conference.

The board's website says 116,000 requested mail-in ballots are still unaccounted for. This could mean that the voter decided to go to their polling place; it could also mean these ballots are still making their way through USPS. These ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day, and must reach their county board by November 12 at 5 p.m.

Bell also mentioned that an unknown number of provisional ballots, or ballots have to go through an eligibility check because of an issue at the polls.

There are also an unknown number of ballots that have been received by the county board of elections but require "curing" for issues like missing signatures. These ballots can be cured by November 12 at 5 p.m..

You can visit BallotTrax to check your status. Ballots that were rejected or "spoiled" and require an entirely new form won't be counted.

There are other unknowns facing the Board of Elections at this time: the group is not sure if it will be yet another state where a recount is requested or required, or if any down-ballot races will meet the threshold for recounting. They also aren't aware of any lawsuits facing the state, or how many mail-in ballots will actually be accepted.

"One thing I don't have is a crystal ball," Bell said.

Follow Digital Content Manager Sara Pequeño on Twitter or send an email to spequeno@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.