Wake County 2022 Primary Questionnaires

There are several primary races in Wake County that feature challenges to the incumbent, specifically in the District Attorney and Sheriff races; two Board of Commissioners seats are also up for grabs as well as positions on the Cary Town Council.
Below is a list of May's competitive primaries, with links to candidate questionnaires when provided. You can also read our endorsements for a guide at the polls.
Wake District Attorney
Damon Chetson (D)
Wake Sheriff
Randolph Baity (D)
Joe Coley (D)
Cedric L. Herring (D)
Tommy Matthews (D)
Willie Rowe (D)
David Blackwelder (R)
Tivon Howard (R)
Wake Board of Commissioners, District 1
Wake Board of Commissioners, District 3
Cary Town Council, At-Large
Ken George
Cary Town Council, District A
Cary Town Council, District C
Jack Smith
Renee Miller
