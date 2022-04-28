Wake County 2022 Primary Questionnaires

There are several primary races in Wake County that feature challenges to the incumbent, specifically in the District Attorney and Sheriff races; two Board of Commissioners seats are also up for grabs as well as positions on the Cary Town Council.

Below is a list of May's competitive primaries, with links to candidate questionnaires when provided. You can also read our endorsements for a guide at the polls.

Wake District Attorney

Lorrin Freeman (D)

Damon Chetson (D)

Wake Sheriff

Gerald M. Baker (D)

Roy Taylor (D)

Randolph Baity (D)

Joe Coley (D)

Cedric L. Herring (D)

Tommy Matthews (D)

Willie Rowe (D)

Donnie Harrison (R)

David Blackwelder (R)

Tivon Howard (R)

Wake Board of Commissioners, District 1

Donald Mial (D)

Shaun Pollenz (D)

Wake Board of Commissioners, District 3

Lisa Mead (D)

Cynthia (Cindy) Sinkez (D)

Cheryl Stallings (D)

Cary Town Council, At-Large

Carissa Johnson

Ed Yerha

Ken George

Cary Town Council, District A

Chase McGrath

Jennifer Robinson

Cary Town Council, District C

Mary Insprucker

George McDowell

Amanda Murphy

Jack Smith

Renee Miller

