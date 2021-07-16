Five Things to Do in the Triangle This Weekend

Kick your weekend off right and score some affordable toys, games, or gear for your kids at North Carolina's State Fairgrounds, or go play with puppies and chat with Raleigh mayoral candidate Dr. Terrance Ruth at Dorothea Dix Park. On Sunday, indulge your creative side with two gallery shows in Durham. It's all happening in the Triangle this (very hot) July weekend!

Kids Exchange KX Consignment Sale

NC State Fairgrounds, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Back to school time is right around the corner, so stock up now for all your kids' toys, books, games, baby supplies, and clothing needs. The largest kids consignment sale in the state lasts all weekend, and admission is free.

Puppy Palooza at Dorothea Dix Park

Dorothea Dix Dog Park, 9 a.m. to noon

Round up the whole fam, and your furry friends, of course, and head out to the Dorothea Dix Dog Park for some wholesome fun with Raleigh mayoral candidate Terrance Ruth as part of his Raleigh Truth Tour. Local vendors, artists, and a DJ will be on hand for live entertainment. The event supports partner Pawfect Match dog adoptions.

Durham Civil Rights History Walking Tour

Starts at Major the Bull sculpture in downtown Durham, 10 a.m.

It's never not a great day to learn a little history and you can explore Durham's with Preservation Durham's monthly walking tour, where you can learn about many of the sites in downtown Durham that were important during the 1950s and 60s Civil Rights movement.

Jess Lewis/Self.Absorb/Exhibition at Peel

Peel Gallery, Noon to 5 p.m.

Influenced by the hodge-podge and memes of the early Internet era, Durham-based, self-guided artist Jess Lewis's work plays on a tension between flattened absurdities and a messy emotional interconnectedness, infused with pop-culture references, nurtured by personally iconic imagery wrested from in-real-life memory and animated GIFs.

Third Sunday in the Gallery: REFRESH

5 Points Gallery, Noon to 3 p.m.

5 Points Gallery kicks off its third year with an introduction to abstract painter Donna Stubbs. Stubbs builds multiple layers of acrylic paint, vintage papers, book pages and photographs to create her media works, making connections through these discarded images, combined with textured layers of paint and mark making, that become her own visual language.

