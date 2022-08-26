Here Are All the Awards INDY Week Writers Won This Year

Congrats to all of our staff and freelancers for their work this past year. Here's a list of awards INDY Week writers won.
NC Press Association
1st Place
Leigh Tauss
Election/Political Reporting: Chapel Hill's Election Will Chart Its Course for Growth & NC Congressional District reporting
Brian Howe
Arts and Entertainment Reporting: Majesty feature & The Lost Era of Indie Rock
Sara Pequeño
Duke University/Green-Rossiter Award for Distinguished Newspaper Work in Higher Education Reporting: Nikole Hannah-Jones's Experience with UNC Emblematic of Struggle for Black Women in Academia
2nd Place
Leigh Tauss, Thomasi McDonald
News Enterprise Reporting: Durham’s COVID-19 Motel: "It’s another prison" & Protesters Decry Conditions
3rd Place
Leigh Tauss, Jasmine Gallup
City, County Government Reporting: Regulating feral cats series here and here and Food vendors report
Sarah Edwads, Lena Geller
Business Writing: The Phenomenon of Nugget Furniture & How Yelp Reviews Hurt Local Restaurants
Thomasi McDonald
Beat News Reporting: Ceasefire Initiative, Gun Violence Epidemic, Durham Neighborhoods
Green Eyeshade Awards
1st Place
Leigh Tauss, Jasmine Gallup & Matt Hartman:
Public Affairs Reporting, Non-Dailies: Feral Cat Series (story 2 in series); Raleigh Council Reduces Hours for Food Cart Operators; COVID Pandemic Has Exacerbated Housing Inequities
Nick Martin, Byron Woods, Sarah Edward & Brian Howe
Criticism, Non-Dailies: Revisiting Link Wray's Eponymous Album, Howard Craft Revival, Mandolin Orange Becomes Watchhouse, Allan Gurganus's Second Coming, Are White Dominated Arts Institutions Willing to Give Up Power to Diversify?
2nd Place
Sara Pequeño, Thomasi McDonald, Jasmine Gallup & Lewis Kendall
General News Reporting, Non-Dailies: General news reports (Including our reporting on Camp Lejeune's toxic water)
Leigh Tauss & Thomasi McDonald
Courts and the Law Reporting: Inside Durham's COVID Motel; Family Members of Inmates Who Died at Johnston County Jail Allege Negligence
AAN Awards
2nd Place
LGBT Coverage – Funded by Boulder Weekly Publisher Fran Zankowski: Sara Pequeño, Legislating Bodies
Immigration Coverage: Jane Porter and Caryl Espinoza Jaen, Untitled + Ongoing Struggle
3rd Place
News Story – Long Form: Sara Pequeño, The Hate in Our State
