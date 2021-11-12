Looking For Things To Do in the Triangle This Weekend? We Got You

× Expand Company of the National Tour of Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville | Photo by Matthew Murphy

One ticket to Margaritaville, please.

If you are looking to heat things up as temperatures plummet into the 30s and 40s overnight this weekend, rest assured! We got you. Check out these local events to spice up your night (or day).

Escape to Margaritaville

Durham Performing Arts Center

Indulge in the timeless music of Jimmy Buffet with a theatrical journey to Margaritaville, a place "where people come to get away from it all—and stay to find something they never expected." This musical comedy features some of Buffet's most beloved hits, including "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and "Fins."

Unfortunately, I'm told the DPAC bar does not sell margaritas.

Tickets start at $20.

CLAWS at Botanist & Barrel

Botanist & Barrel

Family-friendly, environmentally-minded education WITH beer? What more could you want out of an event? Come check out some truly wild rehabilitated animals from CLAWS, a local nonprofit. Your kids will love learning about local wildlife, and you will love sipping a cold one.

Drag Brunch at Vecino

Vecino Brewing Co.

Local drag superstar Naomi Dix is hosting an event so spice, it's sure to "light your Sunday brunch on fire." For $15, you get your first drink and an appetizer, and of course, a jaw-dropping performance from Dix. C'mon, admit it—your life could use a little pizzazz these days.

