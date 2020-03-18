Dining Room Shut-Down Order Hits Durham Hard

× Expand Corey Pilson — The 9th Street Journal Patrons enjoyed outdoor seating at James Joyce Irish Pub Tuesday, while they could. Gov. Roy Cooper has required restaurants statewide to only sell take-out food.

Gov. Roy Cooper's order that North Carolina restaurants and bars to confine their commerce to take-out sales is a public health move other states are deploying to slow the spread of COVID-19.

It is also potentially a huge blow to the economy of Durham, long celebrated as the “foodie capital of the South.”

This is a reputation built by local owners of smallish spots. West Main Street in Durham is crowded with such restaurants and bars whose business will be hurt by the COVID-19 shut down.

In the stretch of Main Street between Albemarle and North Gregson, sit a number of Durham staples, including James Joyce, The Federal and Maverick’s.

Fergus Bradley, a managing partner at the three restaurants, Tuesday said each will be open for take out.

Both James Joyce and Maverick’s already do take-out independent of third-party delivery apps. They plan to add curbside pickup too, allowing customers to stay in their cars when picking up meals.

In the days after the explosion, Maverick’s had no power, but gave first responders free meals. The smokehouse is trying to be a resource in the community amidst the current pandemic.

In the past couple of days, staff has given local children free hot dogs around lunchtime, a Maverick’s staff member said. Wednesday, they will host a free breakfast taco breakfast for children.

At the same time, the business is trying to adapt. Bradley said he is in conversation with suppliers to possibly turn Maverick’s into a general store to sell essential items like toilet paper, sanitizing supplies, milk, eggs and bread.

“It’s devastating. We want to make sure that we put our people first; our regular customers and our staff,” said Bradley, looking up at the James Joyce sign.

St. Patrick’s day is usually a day of large crowds at bars and restaurants, but not this year.

James Joyce, an Irish pub, had a celebration scheduled with bagpipes and all. Unfortunately, it had to be cancelled.

But the pub was not deserted. Almost every seat at the bar was taken and there were people occupying every table on the patio.

The Social, another Durham favorite when it comes to event space, is closed until further notice, said Bradley who is also a partner there.

