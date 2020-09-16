A Note on Our Endorsements

We have received many messages asking if our endorsements will be published early this year. In a perfect world, they would have dropped as your absentee ballot arrived in your mailbox. Unfortunately, we're short-staffed in an unprecedented time, and because of the amount of work behind our endorsements—from our carefully tailored questionnaires to background research on the candidates and soliciting community input—we are unable to responsibly move up the timeline. Our endorsements will be published in a special issue on October 14. If you want to wait on us while ensuring your vote gets counted, remember, you don’t have to rely on snail mail. You can drop off your completed ballot in person at your local Board of Elections office.

