A Week in the Life: Here’s What Happened Since the INDY Went to Press Last Week

A Week in the Life
Tues., Jan. 28
- SENATOR RICHARD BURR announced that he’d oppose removing Donald Trump from office even if there was a quid pro quo.
- The Research Triangle Foundation announced a partnership with the Dallas-based KDC to develop HUB RTP, a 43-acre multiuse urban district with a million square feet of office space and 30-story buildings.
Wed., Jan. 29
- A new report from ENVIRONMENT NC shows that the Durham-Chapel Hill metropolitan area had 90 days of poor air quality in 2018—the second-highest in the state, following Winston-Salem. Raleigh had 75 days.
- The Durham Housing Authority’s price tag for repairs and evacuations of MCDOUGALD TERRACE tops $5 million.
- Eighty-eight UNC ALUMNI filed an amicus brief challenging the UNC System’s $2.5 million settlement with the Sons of Confederate Veterans, arguing that the deal “seriously damages the reputation of the University.”
Thurs., Jan. 30
- FRANKLIN GRAHAM was banned by a second UK city—Sheffield—over his “repulsive” anti-gay rhetoric.
- North Carolina reports nine more FLU-RELATED DEATHS, totaling 54 for the season.
- The percentage of North Carolina PUBLIC SCHOOL TEACHERS who left the profession has declined from 9 percent in 2015–16 to 7.5 percent in 2018–19.
- A Raleigh police officer shot KEITH COLLINS near Glenwood Avenue after someone called 911 and said he was armed and acting suspiciously. He later died. Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown pledged to seek the release of body-camera footage.
- JIM WHITEHURST, the CEO of Red Hat, was named president of IBM.
- A Triangle-based Hindu group announced plans to build a temple with the world’s tallest statue of the warrior god Lord Murugan, soaring 155 feet into the air, in east Chatham County.
- Durham city manager Thomas Bonfield criticized city council member JILLIAN JOHNSON over a USA Today op-ed she co-authored in which she said that the Durham Police Department is “one of the poorest performing cities in the country when it comes to use of force.”
Fri., Jan. 31
- In oral arguments during its appeal of a multimillion-dollar nuisance verdict, SMITHFIELD FOODS claimed that the smell of pig poop isn’t as bad as the plaintiffs allege. That prompted a stern lecture on environmental justice from Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III.
- SENATORS BURR and THOM TILLIS voted against allowing additional witnesses and documents in Trump’s impeachment trial.
Sat., Feb. 1
- After missing 11 games, UNC star freshman COLE ANTHONY returned to the court, but the Tar Heels lost to Boston College 71–70.
- The KRISPY KREME CHALLENGE, which involves running and donuts, happened for an inexplicable 16th time in downtown Raleigh.
Sun., Feb. 2
- SIR WALTER WALLY saw his shadow, meaning we’re in for another six weeks of winter. (That’s a weird sentence to write when it’s 72 degrees outside.)
Mon., Feb. 3
- Trustees at EASTERN CAROLINA UNIVERSITY were accused of bribing a student to run for campus president and vote with them.
- Responding to a lawsuit over its coal-fired power plant, UNC-CHAPEL HILL argued that, under the Clean Air Act, it couldn’t be sued because a regulatory agency is reviewing the claims.
- UNC professors petitioned the campus’s BOARD OF TRUSTEES to allow the school to rename buildings honoring slaveholders and white supremacists.
