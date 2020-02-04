A Week in the Life: Here’s What Happened Since the INDY Went to Press Last Week

× Expand A Week in the Life

Tues., Jan. 28

SENATOR RICHARD BURR announced that he’d oppose removing Donald Trump from office even if there was a quid pro quo.

The Research Triangle Foundation announced a partnership with the Dallas-based KDC to develop HUB RTP, a 43-acre multiuse urban district with a million square feet of office space and 30-story buildings.

Wed., Jan. 29

A new report from ENVIRONMENT NC shows that the Durham-Chapel Hill metropolitan area had 90 days of poor air quality in 2018—the second-highest in the state, following Winston-Salem. Raleigh had 75 days.

The Durham Housing Authority's price tag for repairs and evacuations of MCDOUGALD TERRACE tops $5 million.

Eighty-eight UNC ALUMNI filed an amicus brief challenging the UNC System's $2.5 million settlement with the Sons of Confederate Veterans, arguing that the deal "seriously damages the reputation of the University."

Thurs., Jan. 30

FRANKLIN GRAHAM was banned by a second UK city—Sheffield—over his “repulsive” anti-gay rhetoric.

North Carolina reports nine more FLU-RELATED DEATHS , totaling 54 for the season.

The percentage of North Carolina PUBLIC SCHOOL TEACHERS who left the profession has declined from 9 percent in 2015–16 to 7.5 percent in 2018–19.

A Raleigh police officer shot KEITH COLLINS near Glenwood Avenue after someone called 911 and said he was armed and acting suspiciously. He later died. Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown pledged to seek the release of body-camera footage.

JIM WHITEHURST , the CEO of Red Hat, was named president of IBM.

A Triangle-based Hindu group announced plans to build a temple with the world's tallest statue of the warrior god Lord Murugan , soaring 155 feet into the air, in east Chatham County.

Durham city manager Thomas Bonfield criticized city council member JILLIAN JOHNSON over a USA Today op-ed she co-authored in which she said that the Durham Police Department is "one of the poorest performing cities in the country when it comes to use of force."

Fri., Jan. 31

In oral arguments during its appeal of a multimillion-dollar nuisance verdict, SMITHFIELD FOODS claimed that the smell of pig poop isn't as bad as the plaintiffs allege. That prompted a stern lecture on environmental justice from Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III.

SENATORS BURR and THOM TILLIS voted against allowing additional witnesses and documents in Trump's impeachment trial.

Sat., Feb. 1

After missing 11 games, UNC star freshman COLE ANTHONY returned to the court, but the Tar Heels lost to Boston College 71–70.

The KRISPY KREME CHALLENGE, which involves running and donuts, happened for an inexplicable 16th time in downtown Raleigh.

Sun., Feb. 2

SIR WALTER WALLY saw his shadow, meaning we’re in for another six weeks of winter. (That’s a weird sentence to write when it’s 72 degrees outside.)

Mon., Feb. 3

Trustees at EASTERN CAROLINA UNIVERSITY were accused of bribing a student to run for campus president and vote with them.

Responding to a lawsuit over its coal-fired power plant, UNC-CHAPEL HILL argued that, under the Clean Air Act, it couldn't be sued because a regulatory agency is reviewing the claims.

UNC professors petitioned the campus's BOARD OF TRUSTEES to allow the school to rename buildings honoring slaveholders and white supremacists.

