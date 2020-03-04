A Week in the Life: Here’s What’s Happened Since the INDY Went to Press Last Week

× Expand A Week in the Life

Tues., Feb. 25

WAKE COUNTY SCHOOLS responded to a report on racial disparities in its gifted classes by promising to make all eligible students opt out of honors classes rather than having them opt in.

responded to a report on racial disparities in its gifted classes by promising to make all eligible students opt out of honors classes rather than having them opt in. The Triangle’s REAL ESTATE MARKET saw record-breaking numbers in January, with showings up 13 percent and sales prices up 6 percent since January 2019, and new listings up 68 percent since December.

Wed., Feb. 26

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals stopped the deportation of ROSA DEL CARMEN ORTEZ-CRUZ , an undocumented woman from Honduras who has taken sanctuary in a Chapel Hill church for nearly three years.

, an undocumented woman from Honduras who has taken sanctuary in a Chapel Hill church for nearly three years. ROY COOPER’S CAMPAIGN announced that the governor would not make an endorsement in the presidential race.

announced that the governor would not make an endorsement in the presidential race. The Raleigh Police Department said it didn’t know how many officers had used a controversial facial recognition app. The RPD stopped using CLEARVIEW AI after WRAL began asking questions about the app, which reportedly scrapes the internet for images.

after WRAL began asking questions about the app, which reportedly scrapes the internet for images. THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN announced that it would open “heavily branded field offices” in cities across the nation, including Raleigh, “hoping to attract black voters with swag, billboards, and graphics promoting the president’s policies.”

announced that it would open “heavily branded field offices” in cities across the nation, including Raleigh, “hoping to attract black voters with swag, billboards, and graphics promoting the president’s policies.” The North Carolina Utilities Commission Public Staff responded to DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS’ request for a 6 percent rate hike with a recommendation for a 7 percent rate cut. The end result is likely to fall in the middle.

Thurs., Feb. 27

Jeremiah Pierce, a candidate for Wake County commissioner, filed a complaint with the District Attorney’s Office alleging that his opponent, incumbent SIG HUTCHINSON , had misspent taxpayer money on travel expenses.

, had misspent taxpayer money on travel expenses. The antiracism group SMASH RACISM RALEIGH announced plans to protest a Sons of Confederate Veterans conference at the Embassy Suites Brier Creek.

announced plans to protest a Sons of Confederate Veterans conference at the Embassy Suites Brier Creek. A Wake County Superior Court judge blocked WAKE STONE from selling any of the stone it mines from the controversial quarry land it has leased from RDU until the summer of 2022 or until legal questions are resolved.

Fri., Feb. 28

Wake County District Attorney LORRIN FREEMAN said the evidence didn’t merit opening an investigation into Jeremiah Pierce’s allegations against Sig Hutchinson.

Sat., Feb. 29

DUKE UNIVERSITY grad students fighting for a union held a rally on campus calling for better dental insurance and protection from harassment.

grad students fighting for a union held a rally on campus calling for better dental insurance and protection from harassment. Protesters with Smash Racism Raleigh found Raleigh police blocking their access to the Embassy Suites Brier Creek, where the SONS OF CONFEDERATE VETERANS were holding a conference inside.

Mon., Mar. 2

Durham County Commissioner BRENDA HOWERTON questioned why her fellow commissioners had gone into a closed session a week earlier to discuss county manager Wendell Davis’s allegation that Commissioner Heidi Carter was racially biased. Both Howerton and Carter were on the ballot Tuesday.

Tues., Mar. 3

ELECTION DAY. Everything worked out exactly as it was supposed to. Or maybe it didn’t. Who knows. This paper went to press before we learned the results.

Contact editor in chief Jeffrey C. Billman at jbillman@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.