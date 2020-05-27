A Week in the Life: Here’s What Happened Last Week

× Expand A Week in the Life

Tuesday, May 19

THE NORTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION announced that before the end of June, all 9,300 of its employees would be furloughed.

announced that before the end of June, all 9,300 of its employees would be furloughed. Raleigh city manager RUFFIN HALL laid out his proposed budget, which included a 2.2 percent spending cut, a hiring freeze, no Fourth of July celebration, and no tax increase.

laid out his proposed budget, which included a 2.2 percent spending cut, a hiring freeze, no Fourth of July celebration, and no tax increase. GONZA TACOS Y TEQUILA’S Durham location and OAKWOOD CAFE in Raleigh announce that they will not reopen.

Wednesday, May 20

Governor Cooper announced that the state will move into phase 2 of reopening on Friday night.

announced that the state will move into phase 2 of reopening on Friday night. UNC System president BILL ROPER said the system’s schools would return to campus in the fall.

said the system’s schools would return to campus in the fall. Former Raleigh Mayor TOM FETZER abruptly resigned his seat on UNC’s Board of Governors.

abruptly resigned his seat on UNC’s Board of Governors. ANDREA HARRIS, who co-founded the North Carolina Institute of Minority Economic Development in 1986, passed away.

Thursday, May 21

According to a U.S. Department of Labor report, more than 88,000 NORTH CAROLINA RESIDENTS —including 1099 workers—filed initial jobless claims the previous week.

—including 1099 workers—filed initial jobless claims the previous week. The first case of a COVID-RELATED CHILDREN’S SYNDROME was reported in North Carolina.

was reported in North Carolina. N.C. State and UNC-Chapel Hill announced that they would begin and end the FALL SEMESTER earlier than usual to try to avoid a second wave of the pandemic.

earlier than usual to try to avoid a second wave of the pandemic. North Carolina courts postpone deadlines and JURY TRIALS until August.

until August. THE NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION predicted that 2020 would be a busy hurricane season.

Friday, May 22

While the rest of the state entered phase 2, Durham announced that it will keep its STAY-AT-HOME ORDER in place until June 1.

in place until June 1. Former Wake County Register of Deeds LAURA RIDDICK , now in prison for embezzlement, has contracted COVID-19 , her husband said.

, now in prison for embezzlement, has contracted , her husband said. ADAM SMITH , the husband of ReOpenNC leader Ashley Smith, posted on Facebook that he’s willing to kill people for the cause.

, the husband of ReOpenNC leader Ashley Smith, posted on Facebook that he’s willing to kill people for the cause. The General Assembly’s FISCAL RESEARCH DIVISION predicted that state revenues would drop by $4.2 billion.

Saturday, May 23

North Carolina exceeded 1,000 NEW CORONAVIRUS DIAGNOSES in a day for the first time, owing primarily to increased testing.

in a day for the first time, owing primarily to increased testing. Coronavirus outbreaks at MEAT-PROCESSING PLANTS in North Carolina will force farmers to kill 1.5 million chickens.

Monday, May 25

Donald Trump threatened to pull the REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION from Charlotte—literally the only city that wanted to host it—unless Governor Cooper promised to allow full attendance.

from Charlotte—literally the only city that wanted to host it—unless Governor Cooper promised to allow full attendance. CORONAVIRUS HOSPITALIZATIONS hit a new high in North Carolina.

