A Week in the Life: Here’s What’s Happened Since the INDY Went to Press Last Week

× Expand A Week in the Life

Tues., June 2

Governor Cooper told Republican officials he would not commit to a Republican convention with no social distancing restrictions, which led PRESIDENT TRUMP to announce he was seeking a new location.

to announce he was seeking a new location. In a speech, state Supreme Court Chief Justice CHERI BEASLEY said that systemic racism is pervasive in the state’s court system.

said that systemic racism is pervasive in the state’s court system. ABC11 rejected an ad by the anti-Trump PAC THE LINCOLN PROJECT, deeming it inflammatory. It was the only station to do so.

Wed., June 3

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said she signed former President Barack Obama’s COMMIT TO ACTION PLEDGE , which calls on mayors to reevaluate their use-of-force policies.

, which calls on mayors to reevaluate their use-of-force policies. JAMES PHARMACY in Hillsborough, which opened last year, announced that it would permanently close following the COVID shutdown.

in Hillsborough, which opened last year, announced that it would permanently close following the COVID shutdown. Raleigh Police Chief CASSANDRA DECK-BROWN told protesters that “all lives matter.”

Thurs., June 4

The Raleigh City Council held a special virtual forum about the previous weekend’s protests. Nearly every caller demanded DECK-BROWN ’s resignation.

’s resignation. North Carolina bars SUED THE GOVERNOR over being excluded from phase 2 of reopening.

over being excluded from phase 2 of reopening. North Carolina passed 1,000 DEATHS from COVID-19.

Fri., June 5

THE N.C SUPREME COURT ruled that the Racial Justice Act could not be applied retroactively, giving a majority of Death Row inmates a chance to appeal their sentences on the grounds of racial bias.

Sat., June 6

Hundreds paid tribute to GEORGE FLOYD at his second funeral service in Hoke County, near where he grew up in Fayetteville.

at his second funeral service in Hoke County, near where he grew up in Fayetteville. Durham City Council member JILLIAN JOHNSON appeared on NPR’s All Things Considered to promote and explain the movement to defund the police.

Mon., June 8

North Carolina reported the most COVID-RELATED HOSPITALIZATIONS since the pandemic began.

since the pandemic began. A federal judge denied STRIP CLUBS a temporary restraining order that would have allowed them to open despite Governor Cooper’s phase 2 restrictions.

a temporary restraining order that would have allowed them to open despite Governor Cooper’s phase 2 restrictions. Mayor Baldwin lifted Raleigh’s CITYWIDE CURFEW, which had been in place for a week.

Contact editor in chief Jeffrey C. Billman at jbillman@indyweek.com.

DEAR READERS, WE NEED YOUR HELP NOW MORE THAN EVER. Support independent local journalism by joining the INDY Press Club today. Your contributions will keep our fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle, coronavirus be damned.