A Week in the Life: June 23–28, 2020

Tuesday, June 23

  • In a House Committee Hearing, National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief Dr. Anthony Fauci warns lawmakers that North Carolina risks an “insidious increase in community spread.” 
  • On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Services also issued a report on Sunday stating that 915 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, the highest one-day increase in hospitalizations since March. 
  • The 75-foot Confederate monument in Union Square finally comes down, after a weekend of disassembling attempts. 

Wednesday, June 24 

  • Due to a spike in coronavirus cases, Governor Roy Cooper announces that he is extending phase 2 of the state’s reopening process by 3 weeks. 
  • The General Assembly announces that the multimillionaire and political strategist Art Pope is their pick to replace Bob Rucho on the Board of Governors. 

Thursday, June 25

  • In a 32-15 decision made late Thursday night, the North Carolina Senate votes Art Pope through. Several Democrats also vote in favor of the appointment.  

Friday, June 2

  • Among other things decided in the Senate session, which adjourned at 3:21 a.m. on Friday morning: The records of people who die in state custody will be shielded from the public. 
  • The News & Observer publishes a story in which four N.C. State students accuse Raleigh City Council member Saige Martin of sexual misconduct. Martin denies the most serious allegations, but resigns from the council that afternoon. 
  • Police release body cam footage of the 17-year old who they had arrested on June 18 and claimed she assaulted an officer. On the recording, the teenager makes no physical contact with officers. 

Saturday, June 27

  • Two bars on Glenwood South, Cornerstone Tavern and Alchemy, reportedly opened in defiance of Cooper's order keeping bars closed. Per the N&O’s story, Off-duty Raleigh police officers worked as security guards outside both bars. 

Sunday, June 28 

