A Week in the Life: June 23–28, 2020

Tuesday, June 23

In a House Committee Hearing, National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief Dr. Anthony Fauci warns lawmakers that North Carolina risks an “insidious increase in community spread.”

On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Services also issued a report on Sunday stating that 915 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, the highest one-day increase in hospitalizations since March.

The 75-foot Confederate monument in Union Square finally comes down, after a weekend of disassembling attempts.

Wednesday, June 24

Due to a spike in coronavirus cases, Governor Roy Cooper announces that he is extending phase 2 of the state’s reopening process by 3 weeks.

The General Assembly announces that the multimillionaire and political strategist Art Pope is their pick to replace Bob Rucho on the Board of Governors.

Thursday, June 25

In a 32-15 decision made late Thursday night, the North Carolina Senate votes Art Pope through. Several Democrats also vote in favor of the appointment.

Friday, June 2

Among other things decided in the Senate session, which adjourned at 3:21 a.m. on Friday morning: The records of people who die in state custody will be shielded from the public.

The News & Observer publishes a story in which four N.C. State students accuse Raleigh City Council member Saige Martin of sexual misconduct. Martin denies the most serious allegations, but resigns from the council that afternoon.

Police release body cam footage of the 17-year old who they had arrested on June 18 and claimed she assaulted an officer. On the recording, the teenager makes no physical contact with officers.

Saturday, June 27

Two bars on Glenwood South, Cornerstone Tavern and Alchemy, reportedly opened in defiance of Cooper's order keeping bars closed. Per the N&O’s story, Off-duty Raleigh police officers worked as security guards outside both bars.

Sunday, June 28

A rash of gun violence over the weekend results in 8 shootings, one of them fatal.

Follow Deputy Arts & Culture Editor Sarah Edwards on Twitter or send an email to sedwards@indyweek.com.

