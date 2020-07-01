A Week in the Life: June 23–28, 2020

×
A Week in the Life
Tuesday, June 23
- In a House Committee Hearing, National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief Dr. Anthony Fauci warns lawmakers that North Carolina risks an “insidious increase in community spread.”
- On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Services also issued a report on Sunday stating that 915 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, the highest one-day increase in hospitalizations since March.
- The 75-foot Confederate monument in Union Square finally comes down, after a weekend of disassembling attempts.
Wednesday, June 24
- Due to a spike in coronavirus cases, Governor Roy Cooper announces that he is extending phase 2 of the state’s reopening process by 3 weeks.
- The General Assembly announces that the multimillionaire and political strategist Art Pope is their pick to replace Bob Rucho on the Board of Governors.
Thursday, June 25
- In a 32-15 decision made late Thursday night, the North Carolina Senate votes Art Pope through. Several Democrats also vote in favor of the appointment.
Friday, June 2
- Among other things decided in the Senate session, which adjourned at 3:21 a.m. on Friday morning: The records of people who die in state custody will be shielded from the public.
- The News & Observer publishes a story in which four N.C. State students accuse Raleigh City Council member Saige Martin of sexual misconduct. Martin denies the most serious allegations, but resigns from the council that afternoon.
- Police release body cam footage of the 17-year old who they had arrested on June 18 and claimed she assaulted an officer. On the recording, the teenager makes no physical contact with officers.
Saturday, June 27
- Two bars on Glenwood South, Cornerstone Tavern and Alchemy, reportedly opened in defiance of Cooper's order keeping bars closed. Per the N&O’s story, Off-duty Raleigh police officers worked as security guards outside both bars.
Sunday, June 28
- A rash of gun violence over the weekend results in 8 shootings, one of them fatal.
Follow Deputy Arts & Culture Editor Sarah Edwards on Twitter or send an email to sedwards@indyweek.com.
Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.