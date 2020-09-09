A Week in the Life: September 1-7

× Expand Donald Trump by Gage Skidmore for CPAC (Creative Commons Use License)

Tuesday, September 1

Governor Roy Cooper announces that the state will move into “PHASE 2.5” of its tiered reopening plan effective 5:00 p.m. Friday. The most noticeable changes are the reopenings of playgrounds, museums, aquariums, and gyms. The cap on mass gatherings is also increased to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

Wednesday, September 2

President Donald Trump encourages North Carolina voters to VOTE TWICE in this November’s election on a campaign stop in Wilmington. His suggestion was to vote once by mail and then again in person. That’s as illegal as it sounds, as it’s a federal crime and a felony in states like North Carolina. NC Attorney General Josh Stein said as much in multiple press appearances following Trump’s comments, calling the suggestion an attempt to “sow chaos in our election.” State election officials quickly released statements discouraging the illegal practice and reassuring voters that there are “numerous checks in place in North Carolina that prevent people from double voting.”

Thursday, September 3

Vice President MIKE PENCE visits Raleigh on a visit aimed at galvanizing the president’s anti-abortion base. He also accepted an endorsement from the Southern States Police Benevolent Association, telling them that “We’re not going to defund the police. Not now, not ever.”

State legislators ratify COVID-19 RELIEF BILL HB 1105 nearly unanimously. The bill allows the state to use the nearly $900 million left over from CARES Act funding to provide, among other things, a one-time payment of $335 to all families with at least one child. Governor Roy Cooper confirms that he will sign the bill shortly after it passes the state legislature.

Friday, September 4

DONALD TRUMP again encourages North Carolinians to vote twice, comments his administration had previously walked back. Federal voting laws did not change in the two days since his original comment, so the idea is still illegal.

Saturday, September 5

Antiracists march in Durham for the second weekend in a row to PROTEST AGAINST POLICE BRUTALITY and prisoner mistreatment.

Sunday, September 6

The Washington Post releases a special investigation into LOUIS DEJOY, the North Carolina GOP fundraiser-turned-postmaster general. According to the investigation, DeJoy pressured his employees to make campaign donations to Republican candidates and later reimbursed them for doing so with bonuses. The U.S. House Oversight Committee launches an investigation into DeJoy two days later.

Monday, September 7

ESSENTIAL WORKERS in Raleigh and Durham rally on Labor Day to call for better working conditions and pay.

