A Week in the Life: September 15-22

Photo courtesy the Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Tuesday, September 15

The remodeled DURHAM COUNTY LIBRARY on Roxboro Street reopens with a virtual kickoff event.

CNN releases a new poll that shows a NARROW BIDEN LEAD in North Carolina. The Democratic nominee for president leads Donald Trump 49 percent to 46 percent among likely voters.

The RALEIGH POLICE DEPARTMENT releases a report indicating that it spent $1.4 million responding to protests following George Floyd’s death in late May and early June.

Wednesday, September 16

Republican gubernatorial candidate DAN FOREST announces that he will push for schools to reopen without a mask mandate if elected to office. Forest trails incumbent Roy Cooper in most polls, with RealClearPolitics showing an 8.7 point lead as of press time.

Thursday, September 17

HURRICANE SALLY moves through North Carolina after touching down in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 2 storm. North Carolina was spared from the worst of the storm, which caused heavy flooding in states like Alabama and Florida.

Friday, September 18

Supreme Court Justice RUTH BADER GINSBURG dies at age 87. Ginsburg was the second woman ever named to the Court and a legal icon for her work on civil rights. Read T. Greg Doucette’s Voices column for more on what Ginsburg’s death means for the presidential election.

Saturday, September 19

President DONALD TRUMP holds a campaign rally in Fayetteville, his fourth visit to North Carolina in as many weeks.

Sunday, September 20

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reports 1,333 COVID-19 CASES, bringing the statewide total to 193,581.

Monday, September 21

MICHAEL JORDAN announces that he will fund a NASCAR Cup Series team with Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver at the sport’s highest level, as the car’s driver.

The CHARLOTTE DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE declines to prosecute police officers who did not give medical attention to a Black man whom they had taken into custody. The man fatally ingested drugs just before being taken into custody.

KIMBRELL’S FURNITURE announces that it will close after 70 years on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh. Its locations on New Bern Avenue and Wilmington Street will remain open.

