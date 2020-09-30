A Week in the Life: September 22-28

× Expand Jenny Warburg Kamala Harris keynotes the eighty-fourth-anniversary banquet for the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People.

Tuesday, September 22

JOE BIDEN visits Charlotte, his first trip to North Carolina since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roy Cooper says that OUTDOOR VENUES with a capacity greater than 10,000 can open at 7 percent capacity, clearing the way for a partial reopening of live sports and entertainment.

Wednesday, September 23

A Kentucky grand jury indicts one of the police officers who shot and killed BREONNA TAYLOR with wanton endangerment. Protesters in Durham take to the streets to condemn the decision.

Two Republican members of the N.C. STATE BOARD OF ELECTIONS resign to protest a proposed settlement that would likely increase the total number of counted ballots statewide. The proposed settlement would allow voters to correct deficient information on absentee ballots without requesting a new ballot.

NC STATE announces a plan for in-person, hybrid, and online learning for the spring semester. The new semester would start on January 11 and end on April 29, with residence halls opened at reduced capacity.

Thursday, September 24

The N.C. State Board of Elections reports that North Carolinians have requested 1,002,874 ABSENTEE BALLOTS, an unprecedented surge. The Board reports that just fewer than half of the ballot requests were from Democratic-affiliated voters, while around 18 percent came from registered Republicans.

Friday, September 25

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports 1,693 COVID-19 CASES. The state has reported 208,248 cases as of press time.

Saturday, September 26

AMY CONEY BARRETT is nominated to the Supreme Court by President Donald Trump. Senate Republicans, including those who have voted against Trump in the past, like Mitt Romney, have indicated that they will confirm Barrett to the Court using a simple majority. Barrett, a 48-year-old conservative, would tip the Supreme Court to the right after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death earlier this month. Read Jonathan Weiler’s Voices column for more on how Democrats might respond to Barrett’s nomination.

Protesters in DOWNTOWN RALEIGH rally against corruption following the Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to charge the officers who shot Breonna Taylor with murder. Raleigh mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin had issued a curfew in anticipation of the protests, calling the decision “among the most difficult I have had to make as Mayor.”

Sunday, September 27

The New York Times publishes a report on DONALD TRUMP’S TAXES indicating that the president paid no income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years and only $750 in his first year in the White House.

A federal judge postpones a Trump ban on TIKTOK, the popular video-sharing app which he’s branded a national security threat.

Monday, September 28

Democratic vice presidential hopeful KAMALA HARRIS visits Raleigh to campaign ahead of Tuesday’s presidential debate.

