Abortion in NC: Where You Can Get an Abortion

Where You Can Get an Abortion in North Carolina
Asheville
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, Asheville Health Center
TEL: (828) 252-7298
ADDRESS: 68 McDowell Street; Asheville, NC 28801
Chapel Hill
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, Chapel Hill Health Center
TEL: (919) 942-7762
ADDRESS: 1765 Dobbins Drive; Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Charlotte
A Preferred Women’s Health Center, Charlotte
TEL: (888) 562-7415
ADDRESS: 3220 Latrobe Drive; Charlotte, NC 28211
TEL: (704) 367-2255
ADDRESS: 421 North Wendover Road; Charlotte, NC 28211
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, Charlotte Health Center
TEL: (704) 536-7233
ADDRESS: 700 South Torrence Street; Charlotte, NC 28204
Durham
TEL: (919) 908-6449 or (855) 443-4892
ADDRESS: 400-B Crutchfield Street; Durham, NC 27704
Fayetteville
TEL: (910) 323-3792 or (800) 682-8677 (24-hour appointment line)
ADDRESS: 1919 Gillespie Street; Fayetteville, NC 28306
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, Fayetteville Health Center
TEL: (866) 942-7762
ADDRESS: 4551 Yadkin Road; Fayetteville, NC 28303
Greensboro
A Woman’s Choice of Greensboro
TEL: (336) 273-9485
ADDRESS: 2425 Randleman Road; Greensboro, NC 27406
Raleigh
A Preferred Women’s Health Center, Raleigh
TEL: (919) 854-7888
ADDRESS: 1604 Jones Franklin Road; Raleigh, NC 27606
TEL: (919) 781-6811
ADDRESS: 3305 Drake Circle; Raleigh, NC 27607
Wilmington
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, Wilmington Health Center
TEL: (910) 762-5566
ADDRESS: 1925 Tradd Court; Wilmington, NC 28410
Winston-Salem
TEL: (336) 725-4924 or (888) 775-8524 (24-hour appointment line)
ADDRESS: 491 North Cleveland Avenue; Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, Winston-Salem Health Center
TEL: (336) 768-2980
ADDRESS: 3000 Maple Wood Avenue, Suite 112; Winston-Salem, NC 27103
