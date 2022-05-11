Abortion in NC: Where You Can Get an Abortion

Where You Can Get an Abortion in North Carolina

Asheville

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, Asheville Health Center

TEL: (828) 252-7298

ADDRESS: 68 McDowell Street; Asheville, NC 28801

Chapel Hill

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, Chapel Hill Health Center

TEL: (919) 942-7762

ADDRESS: 1765 Dobbins Drive; Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Charlotte

A Preferred Women’s Health Center, Charlotte

TEL: (888) 562-7415

ADDRESS: 3220 Latrobe Drive; Charlotte, NC 28211

A Woman’s Choice of Charlotte

TEL: (704) 367-2255

ADDRESS: 421 North Wendover Road; Charlotte, NC 28211

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, Charlotte Health Center

TEL: (704) 536-7233

ADDRESS: 700 South Torrence Street; Charlotte, NC 28204

Durham

North Durham Women’s Health

TEL: (919) 908-6449 or (855) 443-4892

ADDRESS: 400-B Crutchfield Street; Durham, NC 27704

Fayetteville

Hallmark Women’s Clinic

TEL: (910) 323-3792 or (800) 682-8677 (24-hour appointment line)

ADDRESS: 1919 Gillespie Street; Fayetteville, NC 28306

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, Fayetteville Health Center

TEL: (866) 942-7762

ADDRESS: 4551 Yadkin Road; Fayetteville, NC 28303

Greensboro

A Woman’s Choice of Greensboro

TEL: (336) 273-9485

ADDRESS: 2425 Randleman Road; Greensboro, NC 27406

Raleigh

A Preferred Women’s Health Center, Raleigh

TEL: (919) 854-7888

ADDRESS: 1604 Jones Franklin Road; Raleigh, NC 27606

A Woman’s Choice of Raleigh

TEL: (919) 781-6811

ADDRESS: 3305 Drake Circle; Raleigh, NC 27607

Wilmington

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, Wilmington Health Center

TEL: (910) 762-5566

ADDRESS: 1925 Tradd Court; Wilmington, NC 28410

Winston-Salem

Hallmark Women’s Clinic

TEL: (336) 725-4924 or (888) 775-8524 (24-hour appointment line)

ADDRESS: 491 North Cleveland Avenue; Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, Winston-Salem Health Center

TEL: (336) 768-2980

ADDRESS: 3000 Maple Wood Avenue, Suite 112; Winston-Salem, NC 27103

