Anti-Mask Parents in Johnston County Get The Daily Show Treatment

Turns out congressman Madison Cawthorn wasn't the only special guest to drop by a Johnston County school board meeting this month where the county's elected officials were tasked with reconsidering a mask mandate for all of the county's public school students and staff.

Jordan Klepper from Comedy Central's The Daily Show With Trevor Noah was there as well. He talked to some moms and dads who definitely don't co-parent with the government.

Here's the clip for a good Friday afternoon laugh. Or cry.

To their credit, school board members voted 4 to 3 keep the masks.

× Jordan Klepper vs. anti-mask parents at a North Carolina school board meeting pic.twitter.com/6E10JfLoMK — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 24, 2021

