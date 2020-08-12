A Week in the Life: August 4-10

× Expand A Week in the Life

Tuesday, August 4

The CAROLINA HURRICANES SWEEP THE NEW YORK RANGERS to qualify for a Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Boston Bruins.

RUFFIN HALL, RALEIGH’S CITY MANAGER SINCE 2013, announces that he will retire at the end of the year.

The NCCU School of Law launches the SOCIAL JUSTICE AND RACIAL EQUITY INITIATIVE to provide educational outreach opportunities for students and community members.

Wednesday, August 5

Gov. Roy Cooper EXTENDS PHASE 2 OF NORTH CAROLINA’S REOPENING PLAN until September 11.

MARK JACOBSON, the Durham used-car dealer and local celebrity whose smiling face, white hair, and shaggy dogs graced Triangle television screens for decades, dies at 73.

Buncombe County commissioners vote 4-3 to JOIN ASHEVILLE’S RESOLUTION FOR REPARATIONS for Black residents.

Thursday, August 6

UNC RELEASES DISCIPLINARY RECORDS FOR THOSE FOUND GUILTY OF SEXUAL ASSAULT on campus after a four-year legal battle with The Daily Tar Heel and other local media outlets.

Gov. Roy Cooper calls the FEDERAL RESPONSE TO COVID-19 “NON-EXISTENT” in a lengthy interview with the Associated Press.

Friday, August 7

Out! Raleigh kicks off a weekend-long PRIDE FESTIVAL HELD ENTIRELY ONLINE.

Saturday, August 8

PROTESTERS GATHER AT SENATOR THOM TILLIS’S HOUSE to petition for his support on a $3 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.

More than 200 demonstrators gather for a “BACK THE BLUE” RALLY IN DOWNTOWN RALEIGH to show support for law enforcement.

Sunday, August 9

A MAGNITUDE 5.1 EARTHQUAKE rumbles through the northern N.C. town of Sparta, causing aftershocks through the Triangle and as far away as Atlanta.

The United States records its Five-MILLIONTH COVID-19 case.

Monday, August 10

UNDERGRADUATE CLASSES BEGIN at UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State University.

Follow Editorial Assistant Cole Villena on Twitter or send an email to cvillena@indyweek.com.

