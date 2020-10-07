A Week in the Life: September 19-October 5, 2020

× Expand A Week in the Life

September 29

WAKE COUNTY SCHOOLS announces changes, including the news that it will transition to in-person classes on October 26 for students Pre-K to third grade. All students through middle school will have in-person classes by November 16.

September 30

Governor Cooper announces that the state will be heading into PHASE 3 beginning October 2 at 5:00 p.m. In this phase, under Executive Order 169, bars with outdoor seating are allowed to reopen, and amusement parks, movie theaters, and outdoor venues are allowed to open at limited capacities. Restrictions come during an increase in statewide cases and will last at least until October 23.

October 2

Shortly before 1:00 a.m., PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP announces that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

October 4

WAKE COUNTY reports a rise in COVID-19 cases, with a jump from 519 cases the week of September 20 to 651 the week of September 27.

October 5

An ETHICS COMPLAINT filed on Monday alleges that Republican legislators are using state funds as a piggy bank, collecting reimbursements for expenses like housing, travel, and more while also reimbursing themselves with campaign funds.

