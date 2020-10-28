A Week in the Life: Here’s What’s Happened Since the INDY Went to Press Last Week

× Expand A Week in the Life

October 21

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announces that PHASE 3—which was scheduled to end on October 23—will extend at least until November 13. The news comes after a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

October 22

At the SECOND PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE, moderated by Kristin Welker, Joe Biden takes Donald Trump to task for border separations and his handling of the coronavirus. Just like the last debate, there is lots of heat and very little policy talk.

October 23

SENATOR JEFF JACKSON , who is running for re-election in District 37 and is also an Army National Guard Captain, announces that he has been called for out-of-state National Guard training through November 12. His wife, Marisa, is campaigning in his stead.

NC STATE UNIVERSITY announces that it will delay the start of the spring semester. Spring break is also canceled, and four wellness days throughout the semester will replace it.

October 24

SENATOR CORY BOOKER spends the day campaigning for Biden in North Carolina, with stops in Durham, Raleigh, and Fayetteville. Booker’s father was born in Hendersonville and attended NC Central University.

At a virtual forum, Duke University researchers announce that "forever chemical" compounds may be contaminating the DRINKING WATER of more than one million North Carolina residents.

October 25

Days after declaring support for a bill that would federally recognize the Lumbee Tribe of N.C., PRESIDENT TRUMP holds a rally at the Robeson County Fairgrounds. It's his eighth visit to the state since September.

October 26

The Board of Elections website details that as of Monday, 3,171,218 ballots have been cast—a record turnout of REGISTERED VOTERS in the state.

in the state. The News & Observer reports there have been more COVID-19 clusters at N.C. PRIVATE SCHOOLS than at public schools.

than at public schools. Well, well, well—the moon is wet. NASA announces the existence of water on the sunlit side of the moon, near the Clavius crater, which is one of the craters visible to the naked eye.

