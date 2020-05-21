COVID-19 Outbreak at a South Durham Convalescent Center Has Ended, Officials Say

The coronavirus outbreak at a South Durham convalescent center has ended, county officials reported on Wednesday.

“The Durham County Department of Public Health will no longer report case totals at the Hillcrest Convalescent Center in daily case updates, as the previously recorded COVID-19 outbreak at this facility has ended,” county officials announced.

The convalescent center on West Pettigrew Street was one of six congregate living facilities that had reported outbreaks of the virus. An outbreak is defined by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services as having two or more cases.

Hilllcrest was last included in the county’s daily updates on Monday, when there were two confirmed cases at the center.

The Durham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center tops the list with 111 cases, followed by the Treyburn Rehabilitation Center, which has 92 cases, and the Carver Rehabilitation and Living Center, which has 30.

A total of 240 cases total at Durham nursing and rehabilitation centers make up a little over 21 percent of the county’s 1,131 cases.

As of May 20, 41 people had been killed by COVID-19 in Durham County.

Contact staff writer Thomasi McDonald at tmcdonald@indyweek.com.

DEAR READERS, WE NEED YOUR HELP NOW MORE THAN EVER. Support independent local journalism by joining the INDY Press Club today. Your contributions will keep our fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle, coronavirus be damned.