Cal Cunningham Defeats Erica Smith in U.S. Senate Primary

Attorney Cal Cunningham has defeated state Senator Erica Smith in the Democratic primary and will take on Senator Thom Tillis this fall.

The Associated Press called the race shortly after the polls closed Tuesday. Cunningham’s team seemed giddy but said they'd let Cunningham speak for himself once he gets to the state Democratic Party’s gathering at Traine Raleigh after 9:00 p.m.

Cunningham raised over $4.5 million in the race after gaining the backing of the party’s power brokers at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. Erica Smith, a three-term state senator, raised less than $300,000.

Smith ended up receiving help from an unlikely source: Faith and Power PAC, backed by the Mitch McConnell-allied Senate Leadership Fund, financed over $2 million in ads to help give Smith a boost. But Cunningham had help from his own, with over $7 million in ad buys from The Vote Veteran Action Fund and Carolina Blue.

With a third of the state’s precincts reporting, Cunningham was up 57–35.

Wayne Goodwin, chair of the NC Democratic Party, congratulated Cunningham on his victory in a statement, calling him a "a decorated veteran, business leader, and former legislator who has the experience and drive to defeat Thom Tillis."

"Cal has served his country and his state for his entire career and we know that he will be an independent voice for North Carolina who will never stop fighting for our military families, better health care, and stronger public schools,": Goodwin said. “North Carolina is ready for new leadership in Washington. Senator Thom Tillis is one of the most vulnerable senators in the country, a weak, Washington politician who we cannot trust to put the interests of our state before his own. The road to a U.S. Senate majority runs through North Carolina, and Democrats are ready to change power in Washington.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

