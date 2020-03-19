David Price Self-Quarantines After Coming in Contact Coronavirus-Infected Colleague

David Price

U.S. Representative David Price announced Thursday that he would be self-isolating after coming in contact with a member of Congress who tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

While his attending physician said quarantine was not required, according to the announcement, Price will be moving to self-quarantine and working from home until March 25 anyway.

“At home, I’ll continue working remotely with my colleagues to propose a robust package that will help families and small businesses through this difficult time,” Price said in a statement.

At 79, Price is in the age group most at risk from COVID-19.

Yesterday, two members of Congress tested positive for COVID-19: Representative Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Florida, and Representative Ben McAdams, D-Utah. While Price didn’t say which of them he came in contact with, Diaz-Balart is the ranking member of the Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development Appropriations Subcommittee, which Price chairs.

