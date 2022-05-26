×
Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.
Comment on this story at backtalk@indyweek.com.
It's just another day in America.
Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.
Comment on this story at backtalk@indyweek.com.
© 2021 INDY Week • 320 E. Chapel Hill St., Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701 • Phone 919-286-1972 • Fax 919-286-4274