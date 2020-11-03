Biden, Cooper Lead in First Wave of North Carolina Early Voting Results

× Expand Click for larger image • Joe Biden takes the stage at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem Thursday afternoon

Early voting gave Democrats an early lead with the first Election night results posted just after 8:15 p.m.

The first batch of more than 4 million votes has given former Vice President Joe Biden an edge over President Donald Trump and Governor Roy Cooper enjoying a comfortable lead over Republican Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest.

More than 3.6 million North Carolinians took advantage of one-stop early voting this year, and an additional 976,542 mailed in absentee ballots.

But don't read into the early numbers too much: it's been speculated Democrats would vote early while Republicans would wait until Election Day to head to the polls. If that proves true, Democrats at the top of the ballot could still be in for a tight race.

Here's a rundown of the results as of 8:40 p.m.. (I'll update this throughout the night as I'm able.)

