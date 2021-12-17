Family Events in the Triangle This Weekend

× Expand Courtesy of the Durham Holiday Parade

It's the most wonderful time of the year . . . to get your kids off the couch for some wholesome activities! Check out a holiday parade or get your science on at a telescope launch party.

Here are some family-friendly events in Durham and Chapel Hill this weekend.

Durham Holiday Parade

Main Street, Durham

Gather the family to see a parade of festive-themed floats, drill teams, local marching bands, and more. Stick around to the end to see a special appearance from Santa himself!

Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets.

Webb Telescope Launch Party

Kidzu Children's Museum, Chapel Hill

This "pay what you can" Saturday space party includes a live rocket and robotics demonstration and some hands-on crafts. Unlock the mysteries of the universe and maybe learn something too.

This event is in partnership with the NC School of Science and Mathematics and the Morehead Planetarium. Register here.

Elf at the Drive-In Theater at Carraway Village

Carraway Crossing, Chapel Hill

There's no better holiday movie than Elf, according to yours truly. Cram the kids in the car and celebrate a magical night at the drive-in theater. Sing and be merry while watching Will Ferrell save Christmas.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.

Follow Senior Staff Writer Leigh Tauss on Twitter or send an email to ltauss@indyweek.com.