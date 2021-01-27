North Carolina Says Goodbye to Constitution, Green Parties

Two political parties have lost their spots on the North Carolina ballot following the 2020 election.

Constitution Party and Green Party leaders were informed on January 20 that their groups would no longer be recognized by the state of North Carolina after each failed to get at least two percent of the statewide vote for president or governor. The State Board of Elections announced the change Wednesday morning.

“The Constitution Party and the Green Party did not meet the threshold to continue as recognized political parties in North Carolina,” Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell said in a statement. “The parties may be recognized once again if they meet the requirements for a political party as specified in state statute.”

Each party has registered voters in North Carolina; the Constitution Party had about 4,600 members at the time of the November election, while the Green Party had about 3,600.

Nationally, Green Party co-founder and environmental activist Howie Hawkins received 0.2 percent of the vote in the general election. Hawkins wasn't surprised by these results, according to The Daily Orange at Syracuse University.

Meanwhile, the Constitution Party nominated Don Blankenship, a former coal executive who served prison time for his role in West Virginia's Upper Big Branch mine disaster, for the 2020 election; he received fewer than 60,000 votes nationwide.

Earlier this year, in July, the N.C. Constitution Party tried to impeach Governor Roy Cooper over the statewide stay-at-home order.

Libertarians need not worry: Jo Jorgensen, the party's presidential candidate, appeared on the ballot in at least 35 states, allowing them enough popularity to keep on truckin'. The party has just over 45,000 registered voters in North Carolina.

The 10,000 voters registered under the two parties will probably be re-registered as "unaffiliated," per state legislation. This will likely be solidified at the board's February 23 meeting.

Follow Digital Content Manager Sara Pequeño on Twitter or send an email to spequeno@indyweek.com.

