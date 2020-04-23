Here is Cooper's Three-Part Plan to Reopen North Carolina

North Carolina could begin a three-phased reopening after May 8, Governor Roy Cooper said Thursday, but only if the state meets certain benchmarks in slowing the spread of coronavirus.

Cooper extended the state's stay-at-home order, which was previously in place until April 29, to May 8. For the next two weeks officials will be closely monitoring the number of coronavirus cases to determine if reopening can begin.

The decision to reopen the state will be based on data, Cooper said.

"I know the people in our state are eager to move forward and we will get there," Cooper said. "We know we won't go back to the way we lived in January or February this year anytime soon. We need a vaccine."

"But," Cooper added, "if we keep protecting ourselves and go back to work and play carefully, we can rebuild the damage this virus has done to our state."

Reopening will only begin if the state hits certain benchmarks, said Mandy Cohen, secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services. Those benchmarks include expanding the state's testing capacity to 5,000 to 7,000 tests per day and increasing supplies of personal protective equipment at hospitals.

It will also depend on the trajectory of coronavirus cases. The goal is to see a decline in the number of new cases. Thursday, unfortunately, the state reported the second-highest number of new cases, 388 more than Wednesday.

However, the overall trend in new cases seems to be "leveling," and "increasing slightly," Cohen said.

"You want to see a decline in this trajectory," Cohen said. "We do not see that yet."

Officials are also monitoring the rate of hospitalizations and the percentage of positive confirmed cases out of total tests conducted. As Cohen notes, "as we test more, we know we'll find more."

"What we are seeing in the last few days is the percentage positive rate is going down and that's a great thing," Cohen said. "We haven't seen that become a trend but it's a good early sign."

If the state is able to see a decline or "sustained leveling" in the trajectory of the virus based on those metrics, and the state can ramp up testing and increase supplies of personal protective gear, restrictions can begin to be lifted in three phases.

Here's what that could look like:

Phase 1 (Possibly starting after May 8)

Stay-at-home order remains in place, but people are allowed to leave to shop

Retailers will need to implement social distancing and cleaning protocols

Gatherings limited to no more than 10 people

Parks reopen with gathering limits

Masks, face covering recommended in public

Teleworking encouraged

Restrictions on nursing homes and long-term care facilities remain in place

Phase 2 (at least 2-3 weeks after Phase 1)

Stay-at-home order is lifted, but vulnerable populations encouraged to continue staying home.

Limited reopening of restaurants, bars and other non-essential businesses with strict safety protocols and reduced capacity.

Gatherings allowed at religious facilities and entertainment venues.

Public playgrounds reopen

More than 10 people allowed to gather

Restrictions on nursing homes and long-term care facilities remain in place

Phase 3 (at least 4-6 weeks after Phase 2)

Vulnerable populations can leave home, but should continue social distancing.

More people will be allowed inside, restaurants, bars, churches and event venues.

Lift restrictions limiting the number of people that can gather.

"Rigorous restrictions" on nursing homes and long-term care facilities continue.

However, Cooper made clear the state may need to reinstitute restrictions if trends reverse.

"If our infections spike or our benchmarks trends start to move in the wrong direction we may have to move to a previous phase," Cooper said.

Contact Raleigh editor Leigh Tauss at ltauss@indyweek.com.

