Here's Where You Can Get a COVID-19 Test Today

The holiday surge has arrived.

With 9,377 new cases added on Wednesday, up from 3,698 the day before, COVID-19 metrics are rising across the board. The News and Observer reports that, for six days around Christmas, North Carolina added more than 32,000 coronavirus cases, up from about 22,300 the previous six days.

Wake County Public Health is out of available appointment times for Thursday as residents have reported long lines of cars in Raleigh queuing for testing in the past three days.

But the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will soon open two new mass testing sites across the region, including drive-thru testing at Gate E at PNC Arena off of Edwards Mill Road in Raleigh starting Friday and testing at Five County Stadium off of 1501 N.C. Highway 39 in Zebulon starting Monday. Both sites will require pre-registration.

If you need a test today, you do have some options.

In Wake County, Word of God at 3000 Rock Quarry Road is offering testing until 4 p.m. today. Here is more information about testing in Wake.

And in Durham, El Centro Hispano is offering free testing every day from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The UPOH is providing testing at the Boys and Girls Club in Durham today, too, until 4 p.m. And here’s a list of more testing sites and resources in Durham.

If you’re willing to drive a bit further to get a test today, search the portal on N.C. DHHS’s website by date and location for no-cost COVID-19 testing events.

Wilson has testing available at Vidant Immediate Care. Further west, testing is available at Carrboro’s NCCHCA-Carrboro Piedmont Community Health Care until 2:20 today, and Star Med will offer testing through Orange County Social Services in Hillsborough until 7 p.m.

Know of any other sites? Email us here.

