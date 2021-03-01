INDY Week Won Several North Carolina Press Association Awards

The North Carolina Press Association hosted its annual awards ceremony (virtually, of course) on Friday and please allow us to tout our own horn.

INDY Week racked up a total of eight awards, including six first-place wins, one second-place award, and one third-place win for its editorial work.

Here's what we won:

First Place

Leigh Tauss, General News Reporting for The Fall of Confederate Monuments on Capitol Grounds

Leigh Tauss, Beat News Reporting for her coverage of Raleigh Police Brutality

Leigh Tauss, Business Writing for When the Pandemic Struck, David Morken's Raleigh Tech Company Was In the Right Place at the Right Time

Thomasi McDondald, Profile Feature for Lamont Lilly Is a Frontline Foot Soldier in the Fight Against Inequality

Sarah Edwards, Arts and Entertainment Reporting for Rissi Palmer's New Apple Music Radio Show Redefines What It Means to Be a Country Girl

Staff, News Featuring Writing for Protest, Chaos & Aftermath: A Timeline of Two Transformative Nights in Raleigh

Second Place

Thomasi McDondald, Arts and Entertainment Reporting for Zadie Walker's New Documentary Explores Growing Up In Durham While Your Father's In Prison for Murder

Third Place

Leigh Tauss, Breaking News Coverage for Raleigh Protesters Topple Two Confederate Soldier Statues from Monument at State Capitol

Thank you for reading and supporting our work.

Follow Editor-in-Chief Jane Porter on Twitter or send an email to jporter@indyweek.com.

