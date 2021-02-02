"Internal" Issues Led To Dissolution of North Carolina Protection Alliance, Group Says

× Expand Screenshot from ncpa_wilmington Instagram

The Wilmington chapter of the North Carolina Protection Alliance says internal issues led to the abrupt dissolution of the statewide survivor network, according to the group's Instagram.

The NCPA formed this summer to share anonymous allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct in the community and provide a safe place for survivors. What began with a series of Instagram posts calling out a culture of abuse at Brewery Bhavana and Bida Manda, resulting in the ouster of the co-owner Vansana "Van" Nolintha, expanded to share allegations against Hope Community Church, insurance agent Matt Ellington, and many others.

On Sunday, the group announced it would be immediately disbanding all chapters–including Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte, and Chapel Hill–but gave no clear answer as to why. The Wilmington group provided some clarity Monday, claiming the decision to disband "was not due to abusers threatening lawsuits, nor does it have anything to do with survivors."

"It was internal," the post stated.

The post avoided pointing fingers and provided few details but described the "high stress" nature of sharing oftentimes graphic stories of sexual violence. It also apologized for the confusion caused by the group's abrupt dissolution.

"Some times the stress is too much and we want it to be over with and go away," the post read. "By no fault of virtue in anyone, the totality of NCPA is under indefinite closure."

While the group's statewide LLC will be disbanding, the Wilmington chapter may be reconstructed at some point down the road, they said.

"We are in the midst of deciding who wants to be involved; whether that means creating a new Instagram page or continuing this one under new "ownership" and with a different name," the post said. "We believe this operation belongs to the people and the public."

The Raleigh chapter has already deactivated its account and deleted all posts. Posts are still visible on the Wilmington Instagram page.

