It's Time to Register to Vote

May 17 isn't the date most people think of when they hear the words "Election Day," but it's still an important time this year to cast your vote.

This spring's primary includes dozens of contenders in both parties for local, state, and federal offices. The Democratic field is particularly crowded, with some young, progressive people of color competing with more traditional, moderate candidates. Cary town elections are also coming up, with voters set to decide the new make-up of the town council and the future of Cary's development.

The official voter registration deadline is 5 p.m. April 22. If you've moved in the last year, you should update your registration online at the DMV website.

If you don't have a valid NC driver's license or ID card, you can also update your registration by delivering a signed voter registration form:

— in-person, to the Wake County Board of Elections office (1200 N. New Hope Road) or any Wake County public library;

— by mail, to the Wake County Board of Elections, P.O. Box 695, Raleigh, NC, 27602;

— by email, to voter@wakegov.com

— by fax, to 919-231-5737.

Early voting for the primary runs from April 28-May 14, seven days a week. Get more information here. You can also vote by mail.

If you're not sure who's running, check out the INDY Week's coverage or download your sample ballot here. You can also find your voter registration information or polling place.

