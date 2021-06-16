Juneteenth Events Around the Triangle

× Expand Image from visitraleigh.com

We have a new paper out on stands today and it highlights the many ways Triangle residents are recognizing and celebrating Juneteenth, America's oldest holiday that commemorates the end of slavery. And since many Juneteenth events kick off today, we thought we'd highlight a few here.

Several of our local municipalities are planning inaugural Juneteenth events.

In Raleigh, the Inaugural Capital City Juneteenth Celebration begins today with an online presentation from the North Carolina Museum of History that examines the history of Juneteenth and connects it to the present day. Other events include a colorful visual celebration of the legacy of Juneteenth at the State Capitol on Saturday and a free, culminating event at Dorothea Dix Park featuring speakers, musical performances, food, and other entertainment.

On Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m., the N.C. Central University James. E. Shepard Memorial Library presents Juneteenth: Looking Back While Moving Forward, a panel discussion that includes presentations on the history of Juneteenth and discussions around criminal justice reform, economic wealth, African American women leadership, and the role of the Black church in the community.

Both the Town of Cary and the Towns of Chapel Hill and Carrboro are also hosting Juneteenth events.

Cary's celebrations begin today and include a combination of virtual and in-person events, including a Juneteenth Voices forum this evening at 6 p.m. and scheduled performances at the Sertoma Amphitheater at Bond Park on Saturday from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Chapel Hill-Carrborro's events begin on Friday and run through the weekend and include a kickoff celebration, a book talk, "On Juneteenth," with author Annette Gordon-Reed, a motorcade, a music series, and much more.

Probably the Triangle's largest Juneteenth event happens this Friday at the Hayti Heritage Center in Durham from 3 to 9 p.m. The celebration will feature a Black Futures photo booth, Capoeira workshops, karaoke, a Haitian dance workshop with live drumming, the Hillside High School drumline, two African dance ensembles, live jazz, and a tribute to Erzulie, the Haitian Mother Mary and Goddess of Love whose veve (a religious symbol) has adorned the steeple of the Heritage Center (formerly the church) for 130 years.

