Mike Bloomberg Asks for Raleigh’s Assistance in Purchasing the Presidency

Former Republican New York City mayor, Democratic presidential candidate, and meme-making billionaire Mike Bloomberg made a pitstop in Raleigh on Thursday to peddle his born-again progressivism to a crowd of boomers at Union Station.

It went about as well as you could expect.

There was an ample showing of the press, free barbecue, and a few hundred people on hand to see a not-what-you’d-call-charismatic Bloomberg speak for 20 minutes. Almost everyone under the age of 50 appeared to be a staff member of a campaign that is almost literally lighting money on fire—and sucking up campaign talent from state and local races.

Bloomberg’s efforts to purchase himself a seat at the Resolute Desk seem to be working, as Joe Biden collapses and the party’s moderates cast about for an alternative to Bernie Sanders. He’s up to third in national polls now, eclipsing Elizabeth Warren.

By Leigh Tauss

Former Governor Bev Perdue introduced Bloomberg to the tepid crowd, noting he would get her vote because of his record on education and climate change.

“I know with all my heart he’s going to be our next president,” Perdue said. “He's put his money where his mouth is.”

(Indeed, Bloomberg spent a lot of money propping up the Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal campaign, and last year he pledged $500 million toward a Beyond Carbon campaign. He’s donated $8 billion to climate change, gun control, and other initiatives. But that’s about 13 percent of his net worth—$61.8 billion, and constantly rising.)

Bloomberg, all five feet eight of him stood at a podium facing a pond of “I Like Mike” signs with all the swagger of a mortician, his glib, dry humor eliciting some laughs. He rattled off his achievements as mayor: raising teacher pay, addressing climate change.

He did not, however, address two recent controversies: his resurfaced remarks in support of stop-and-frisk, in which he said that young black men all look alike (he’s apologized, but still); and the AP’s story about how he blamed the end of redlining—the racist practice of blocking African Americans from getting mortgages in “white” neighborhoods—for the 2008 recession.

Instead, he mocked Trump. “When I’m president, there will be no tweeting from the Oval Office,” he said to applause. That’s a good thing, he continued, because he can’t spell. But then again, neither can Trump!

Election Day can’t come soon enough.

The rally lacked the energy of what Bernie will deliver in Durham tomorrow, but the crowd seemed hopeful that Bloomberg can deliver swing states like North Carolina.

“I think he can win,” said Elise Strever. “I think he’s an ethical person who is going to bring decency and kindness.”

In attendance was Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and former mayors Charles Meeker and Nancy McFarlane, who posed for a selfie with Bloomberg before the rally. While Baldwin said she hasn’t made up her mind who she's supporting in the primary, Bloomberg’s experience impressed her.

“I think he understands the issues we face in cities. He has a proven track record of dealing with issues like gun violence and climate change,” Baldwin said.

Contact Raleigh news editor Leigh Tauss at ltauss@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.