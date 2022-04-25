NC AFL-CIO Endorses Beasley, Other Democrats

The state’s largest association of unions, which represents more than 100,000 workers and fights for their rights, has endorsed Cheri Beasley for U.S. Senate.

The North Carolina AFL-CIO endorsed 72 candidates, including Beasley, who they say will fight for working people. Beasley is one of six union members running for office this year. Others include:

— Braxton Winston II, a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employees, who is running re-election to the Charlotte City Council, and

— Yvonne Y. Kinston, Communications Workers of America, who is running for re-election in Fayetteville.

The association has also endorsed Wiley Nickel for the US House of Representatives in District 13 and Valerie Foushee for the US House in District 4.

State Sen. Valerie Foushee is a strong competitor for the seat, but lost some support from progressives this month when worrying ties to a right-wing, pro-Israel PAC were reported. Foushee is backed by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (or AIPAC), a group that supported former President Donald Trump’s Middle East agenda and said they appreciate Foushee’s “solid support for the US-Israel relationship.”

Foushee recently received $165,000 from AIPAC, prompting the Progressive Caucus of the North Carolina Democratic Party to pull their endorsement.

In statewide races, the AFL-CIO has endorsed Sam J. Ervin IV and Lucy Inman for NC Supreme Court, and Darren Jackson for the NC Court of Appeals.

Locally, the group has endorsed:

— Don Davis, US House District 1

— Lisa Grafstein, NC Senate District 13

— Graig R. Meyer, NC Senate District 23

— Rosa U. Gill, NC House District 33

— Christine Kelly, NC House District 37

— Joe John, NC House District 40

— Renee Price, NC House District 50

— Allen Buansi, NC House District 56

— Sarah Crawford, NC House District 66

— Roy Taylor, Wake County Sheriff

— Damon Chetson, Wake County District Attorney

— Pat Evans, District Court District 14, Seat 3

“Workers across North Carolina are standing up, organizing, and fighting to make our voices heard,” said President MaryBe McMillan in a news release last week. “We are proud to support candidates who are willing to stand alongside us and fight for higher wages, safer working conditions, and stronger labor rights.”

See the group's full list of endorsements here.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.

Follow Staff Writer Jasmine Gallup on Twitter or send an email to jgallup@indyweek.com.

