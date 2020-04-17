New Poll Shows Biden, Cunningham, Cooper Up in North Carolina

A new survey released Thursday by the left-leaning Public Policy Polling finds Democrats well-positioned in North Carolina in the general election.

While a poll released the day before by the conservative Civitas Institute found Donald Trump leading Joe Biden by seven points in the state, PPP found them statistically tied, with Biden up 48–47, with undecided voters skewing toward Democrats.

That’s not to say Uncle Joe should relax. His approval rating (39 percent) is actually lower than Trump’s (45 percent), which means he’s getting by on Trump hatred.

Meanwhile, Democratic U.S. Senate challenger was leading incumbent Thom Tillis by seven, 47–40 (Civitas had Tillis up by an underwhelming 38–34), and Democratic Governor Cooper up big over Lieutenant Governor/walking dunce cap Dan Forest, 50–36 (Civitas found about the same thing). In PPP’s June 2019 poll, Cooper led Forest by four points.

It seems the solid marks Cooper’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic is paying dividends.

