Poll Finds Broad Support for Cooper and Biden, Division Over Trump Among North Carolinians

A statewide poll from Elon University released Friday found North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper enjoys broad support among North Carolinians. In an online survey of 1,455 residents, 52 percent of respondents approve of the job Cooper is doing, while 31 percent disapprove.

A recent piece in The Atlantic attempts to explain Cooper's popularity.

Indeed, if the Elon poll results are anything to go by, Cooper is more popular in the state than both Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. For Biden, 49 percent of respondents approve of the job he's doing, while 33 percent disapprove.

North Carolinians are near evenly split on the question of whether Donald Trump should be impeached but the majority of respondents hold him responsible for the violence that occurred at the U.S. Capitol last month.

According to the survey, 47 percent of North Carolinians support the second impeachment of Donald Trump, while 43 percent oppose it, and 10 percent say they don’t know.

Trump’s impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate begins on Monday.

As to how responsible respondents hold Trump for the violence at the Capitol on January 6, 42 percent say the president was very responsible, 17 percent say somewhat responsible, 14 percent say a little responsible, and 28 percent say Trump was not responsible at all. Most respondents–51 percent–support barring Trump from running for president again in 2024 if the U.S. Senate convicts him on charges of inciting an insurrection, while 40 percent oppose it.

While there's been chatter about Roy Cooper potentially joining a 2024 ticket with Kamala Harris if Biden decides not to run again, it's not clear, according to The Atlantic piece, whether Cooper's success could be replicated nationally, or if Democrats could use his toned-down messaging and fundraising prowess as a model to win governorships in other red and purple states.

Polling data, the piece notes, tends to reflect higher approval for Cooper than his share of vote counts would indicate–though he beat ex-lieutenant governor Dan Forest with 51.5 percent of the vote to Forest's 47.1 percent, he squeaked past former governor Pat McCrory in 2016 by a margin of just .2 percent, or some 10,000 ballots.

Regardless of any ambitions for national office the governor may or may not harbor, Cooper, who was elected to chair the Democratic Governor's Association in 2022, clearly understands the importance to Democrats of winning governors' offices in 2022 and 2024. Per The Atlantic:

