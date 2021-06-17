Pride Events Around the Triangle

Vaccination numbers are growing, businesses are reopening, and this year, Pride is back! If you’re looking for ways to celebrate these last two weeks of Pride month, here are some fun events around the Triangle to look forward to.

Black Queer Raleigh Cookout

June 19, 4 to 7 p.m.

This Sunday, Black and queer folks are welcomed to this safe space to celebrate both Pride and Juneteenth at Method Community Park Picnic Shelter in Raleigh. There will be music, games, and more. Non-Black and non-queer allies may also attend, but with the understanding that this space is to celebrate Black queer people!

Transfer Co. Drag Brunch

June 20, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

If you’re looking for a fun way to finish off your weekend, drag queens Alexandra Vittz, Erica Chanel, Giselle Cassidy Carter, Jada J Agave, and Chloe Cassidy will be performing at this drag brunch featuring a full bar and music from DJ Luxe Posh. The brunch costs $65 per person and takes place in the Transfer Co. Ballroom.

Carrboro Pride Food Truck and Dance Party

June 24, 5 to 8 p.m.

As part of Carrboro’s Small Town Pride celebration, Mayor Lydia Lavelle and other city leaders will be on hand to help celebrate Pride with food trucks, dance music, and vendor booths from local businesses and organizations.

Drag Show at Motorco

June 26, 8 p.m.

Iconic Durham drag queens Naomi Dix and Stormie Daie are back with a celebratory Pride show to mark the end of quarantine! They’re accommodating guests in 8' x 8' square pods of four to six guests, including children, in the parking lot of Motorco Music Hall Parking Lot.

Pride Ride

June 27, 9 a.m.

If you’re less of the loving-the-nightlife type and more of the morning exercise type, don’t worry, there are still places to celebrate Pride! In support of opening the new LGBTQ Youth Center, Trek Bicycle Cary is hosting a two hour bike ride. Enjoy the catering from Pine State Coffee and Tacos Neza and the craft Kombucha from Tribucha.

Pride is a Highway

June 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The vaccine rollout means this June looks much more like a normal Pride, but if in-person events still make you uncomfortable, there are other safe ways to engage. At Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park, the LGBT Center of Durham is hosting a Pride car parade! Local organizations, businesses, and prominent community members will go all out decorating their cars. At the end of the event, attendees get to vote for the best decorated car: the Best in Tow!

