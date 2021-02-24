Quickbait: A Hopeful Dip

Finally, some good news!

The pandemic is far from over but the latest stats do offer a glimmer of hope. The daily positive rate for tests is down to 6.2 percent from a record high of 18 percent earlier this year, and the daily number of reported cases is down by nearly 10,000 cases–from more than 12,000 to just over 2,100 as of Monday.

Trends are showing a decrease in cases of the virus as the vaccine rollout trudges on. Hopefully, that will mean more good news in the weeks to come.

