Press Club ad 300 x 250 

 

Quickbait: A Juneteenth Timeline

by

Juneteenth goes by several names: Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Liberation Day, and Emancipation Day are just a few. Here’s a bit of history on June 19, the oldest national holiday celebrating the commemoration of the end of slavery.

Follow Digital Content Manager Sara Pequeño on Twitter or send an email to spequeno@indyweek.com

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.