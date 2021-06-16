Quickbait: A Juneteenth Timeline

Juneteenth goes by several names: Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Liberation Day, and Emancipation Day are just a few. Here’s a bit of history on June 19, the oldest national holiday celebrating the commemoration of the end of slavery.

