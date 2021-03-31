THE INDY IS FREE. MAKING IT ISN'T.

Support fearless independent local journalism. We can't do this without you. 

Join the INDY Press Club today. 

Quickbait: Here's What You Should Plant in April

by

Spring is upon us. Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning to plant to eat this month.

Follow Editor-in-Chief Jane Porter on Twitter or send an email to jporter@indyweek.com

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle. 