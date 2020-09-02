Quickbait: COVID-19's Spread on Campus

× Expand Illustration by Annie Maynard Quickbait - COVID-19's spread at UNC-Chapel Hill and NC State

Universities across the country are opening despite the ongoing pandemic. Two Triangle schools, UNC-Chapel Hill and NC State, decided to go virtual after hundreds of cases erupted among students.

UNC began its online classes August 19; NC State joined five days later. To combat this, both universities asked students to desert the dorms unless they had good reason to stay. Despite the switch, cases are still being reported: The INDY counted 31 reported clusters at NC State and 14 at UNC. Despite these case counts, UNC recently announced they would no longer send cluster alerts through the Alert Carolina Emergency Notification system, saying it’s for “the most critical and urgent information.” They say this doesn’t diminish the importance of these announcements.

