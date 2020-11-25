COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise as a Third Wave Begins

× Expand Designed by Annie Maynard

The state reached the grim milestone of 5,000 fatalities this weekend and experts worry things could get much worse if families throw caution to the wind and choose to travel and gather for Thanksgiving. The virus can take up to two weeks before symptoms appear, meaning we could be in for a brutal mid-December spike just in time for Christmas. The third wave is here and it’s going to be a bumpy ride.

