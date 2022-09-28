Quickbait: Equity in Higher Education

It's no secret that UNC-Chapel Hill has become less attractive to Black professors following the Nikole Hannah-Jones debacle, but how are the other two big universities in the Triangle doing?

Data from 2020, the most recent available, shows that Duke and NC State fall below state and national averages when it comes to the percentage of Black faculty. Surprisingly, the percentage at UNC-Chapel Hill is comparable to the national average although below the state average. Racial equity remains a priority for minority professors, and many have left North Carolina for more welcoming institutions.

